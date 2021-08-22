All the locations of interest in NZ’s delta outbreak on one interactive map

An interactive map of locations of interest in the current delta outbreak, by Harkanwal Singh – The Spinoff’s incoming head of data. Now with a second map that visualises when the location was added, and a searchable table with all locations.

We’re devoting our energies to covering what matters as New Zealand responds to another Covid outbreak. You can support that work by joining members.

Update for users, 22 August: We’ve moved the original map with all the most current locations of interest reported by the Ministry of Health further down the page, as the large number of locations are making it increasingly unwieldy. That means the first map you’ll see is colour coded to show when locations were added to the list. Remember you can use the buttons on the top right to turn dates on and off.

Neither map includes bus journeys; Auckland routes which are locations of interest include 25B, 70, 95B, 95C, 97B and 926. Details here.

Both maps are being updated as soon as possible after new locations are added.

Knowing where and when those infected with delta have been while symptomatic gives those who may have come into contact with them the best shot at protecting themselves and their community. If you have been at any of these locations during the relevant time, you should self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Locations of interest, mapped, with date they were added

Note: Repeat locations announced on multiple days are shown as added on the latest day.

All locations of interest, mapped

Desktop: click and drag to navigate or use ctrl (Windows) / ⌘ (Mac) while scrolling to zoom in and out, hover for name and time stamps for the location. Mobile: drag and pinch to zoom and out, click for name and time stamps for the location. App users: if the map isn’t working, click here to load in-browser

Search for any location of interest, including buses, in the table below. Or click here to load in browser.

You make more work like this happen by joining Members.