Live updates, June 23: Six locations of interest linked to confirmed Covid-19 case in Wellington

10.00am: 1pm Covid update confirmed

We knew it was coming, but it’s now been confirmed by minister Chris Hipkins’ office that a 1pm press conference will be held today to provide an update on the situation in Wellington.

There’s no specific cause for concern: these press conferences are regularly scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. However, it will be the next opportunity for Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield to answer questions on the capital’s Covid scare and reveal the latest information.

We’ll have a livestream for you shortly before 1pm.

8.55am: Confirmed Covid-19 case visited Te Papa, bar, during stay in Wellington

Updated

A Covid-positive individual, who arrived in Wellington from Sydney over the weekend, visited a number of locations around the city. At this stage, the Ministry of Health has only released the locations of interest for Saturday June 19 but the individual remained in the city for a further day before travelling back to Australia.

The most concerning locations of interest are the initial flight into Wellington, the surrealism exhibition at Te Papa and Jack Hackett’s Bar in central Wellington. All require close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days.

The list of known locations is in full below:

As an aside, I was in Wellington over the weekend (I avoided the above locations, thankfully) and Tracer App uptake appeared to be… low. Keep scanning in, people!

We’re expecting further locations to be released today and Ashley Bloomfield will front a press conference alongside Chris Hipkins, the Covid response minister, at 1pm. We’ll have everything you need to know as it happens.

7.50am: Bloomfield says ‘all options are on the table’ as Wellington faces Covid-19 scare

Updated

A lockdown in Wellington has not yet been considered by health officials, but it also can’t be ruled out. The director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has said this morning that “all options are on the table” as Wellington faces its first Covid-19 scare in months.

As detailed in this morning’s Bulletin, the threat of Covid spread has been sparked after a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus travelled to Wellington from Sydney over the weekend.

Speaking to RNZ, Bloomfield said the individual was in the country with their partner and four close contacts have now been identified. “They were contacted and are in isolation,” he said. “I expect they were friends that the [couple was] visiting.”

Meanwhile, health officials are scrambling to confirm any locations of interest in the capital. These are expected to be made public by 8.30am. Bloomfield said he expected the person would have visited tourist locations and restaurants during their time in Wellington, telling Newstalk ZB “quite a number of exposure sites” were likely.

It’s also too early to know just how assiduous they were with the app. Bloomfield so it “would be helpful” if the infected traveller had been scanning in, but considering the low levels of national app use that seems unlikely. Another unknown is whether or not the person has been vaccinated, Bloomfield told Newshub.

While the delta variant of Covid-19 has been spreading rapidly across Australia, Bloomfield said he did not yet know what variant this individual had acquired. “Whatever the variant the response is the same,” he said. Genome sequencing will be able to confirm what strain of Covid-19 the person has and, Bloomfield said, hopefully link them to the wider outbreak in New South Wales.

“They developed symptoms on Monday, while they were travelling back [to Australia] or soon after they arrived back,” he said. They were tested on Monday afternoon.”

At this stage, a lockdown in the capital had not explicitly been considered by the ministry but Bloomfield said they were looking at all options including possible restrictions on gatherings and widespread mask use.

Bloomfield will be speaking alongside the Covid-19 response minister at 1pm and we’ll all over this story throughout the day.

A person who later tested positive for Covid-19 travelled to Wellington from Sydney over the weekend. As always in these situations, it’s a good idea to monitor the locations of interest list, which will be added to if and when tracing data comes in. The NZ Herald reports the health ministry in NZ has confirmed the person who since tested positive came through New Zealand, and that this is the first time this has happened since the opening of the travel bubble. And in Radio NZ’s news bulletins this morning, it was reported four close contacts have been identified and are isolating. Note – to date, there have been no community cases detected in New Zealand over the period. The key questions for the initial stages of the response will be:

What the individual got up to during trip

Whether the person was symptomatic

What stage of incubation they were at

And whether the person was tracking their movements

On the flights, everyone who flew on QF163 to Wellington, leaving Australia on June 18 and arriving just after midnight on June 19, and NZ247 to Sydney on June 21, is being required by Australian health authorities to isolate immediately for 14 days. A NSW Health alert, reported on by 7News, said that everyone on those flights is considered a close contact of a confirmed Covid case. In the meantime, a full list of NSW locations of interest can be found here. Genome sequencing is taking place in Australia to find out more about the case.

Meanwhile, the travel bubble with New South Wales has again been paused, due to cases in the community in Sydney. Our live updates from last night reports it will initially be in place for 72 hours, but also be under “constant review”. A release from Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins said the government was taking a “precautionary approach”, and the risk to New Zealand was deemed low. By my count, this is the fifth time the bubble has been paused since it came into effect almost exactly two months ago.

And on it all, it’s worth noting that most of this next piece was written before this emerged. But as Toby Manhire wrote, we are at risk of a Sydney-style outbreak, and not initially being in a good position to trace it. Nor would any potential outbreak be halted by the vaccination campaign yet, which has still only reached a small proportion of the population. If the person who came to New Zealand had the delta strain, then it could be particularly serious because of the higher virulence. This ABC story gives an example – a “scarily fleeting” encounter involving people at a Bondi Mall walking past each other now believed to be part of a chain of transmission.

