Live updates, June 22: Melbourne travel restrictions lift, but travellers warned to stay alert

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 22, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.40am: Fishing restrictions, protection zones, to be introduced in Hauraki Gulf

Fishing restrictions will be introduced in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf as part of a new revitalisation strategy.

18 new marine protection areas will be created and trawl fishing will largely be outlawed in the gulf.

Fisheries minister David Parker said the move delivered on an election promise. “We are also taking the long view, recognising that sustained action is necessary to ensure that the gulf and its economic, environmental, cultural and social benefits can continue to be enjoyed,” he said.

The new strategy comes four years after a report on the gulf was commissioned by the government. The plan will also see better monitoring to improve understanding of the marine environment and an expanded programme of protected species management.

7.50am: Melbourne travel restrictions lift, but warning for travellers still in place

Quarantine-free travel with the Australian state of Victoria will resume from 11.59pm tonight, almost a month after travel restrictions were first put in place.

The pause on green zone travel was implemented at the start of Victoria’s week-long Covid-19 lockdown. That later spiralled into a much longer lockdown with some restrictions still in place.

From tonight, pre-departure testing will no longer be required for returnees from Melbourne.

However, with a number of locations of interest around Australia, health officials are warning New Zealanders coming home to stay wary. “Those in New Zealand who have recently been in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland are advised to get tested if they develop symptoms,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

“Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the current locations of interest or newly identified locations of interest in Victoria, New South Wales or Queensland in the last 14 days at the specified times should continue to self-isolate and contact Healthline for advice on testing.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Often when discussing mental health services, a very broad brush can be taken. So to start discussing the crisis in mental health facilities at the moment, it’s worth looking closely at the work of a journalist who has brought up very specific examples of things not being up to scratch. Writing on Newsroom, freelancer Oliver Lewis has published a series of stories that both outline and detail how this crisis is playing out. For example:

An overcrowded unit was found by the chief ombudsman to have breached torture conventions, amid a wider crunch in bed space.

Four Auckland mental health units were found to have black mould and weather-tightness issues, creating further health risks.

In-patient units have a culture of “meds and beds“, rather than providing a more holistic and stimulating environment.

The story that broke last night about mental health facilities underlined how big spending announcements may not be filtering through to actual service delivery. Newshub’s Jenna Lynch reports that since $1.9bn was announced in 2019, only five new acute mental health beds have been added around the country. Much of the story focused around one patient in Taranaki, who was put on a mattress on the floor of a lounge, because all the beds were taken. She told Newshub that she hadn’t seen any evidence of the money making its way into services – note that is just one person’s opinion, but it is a person who has seen this end of the system up close.

Meanwhile heavy criticism of the government’s performance in this area continues from former comedian and mental health advocate Mike King. The NZ Herald reports he recently returned his New Zealand Order of Merit medal – awarded because of his mental health work – on the grounds that work on fixing the system wasn’t apparent. He said the 2019 announcement made him feel genuinely hopeful at the time, but not any more: “There was such a euphoric feeling in the air, full of optimism and hope and I believed with all my heart things were about to change, finally we had a Government who cared. Three years on I feel like we have let everybody down.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here