Live updates, June 24: Testing in the spotlight as Wellington wakes to alert level two

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 24, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Covid-19 testing in the spotlight as Wellington wakes to alert level two

There’s concern Wellington was unprepared for the sudden return of Covid-19, with reports of testing centres overwhelmed and people being turned away.

As usual, anyone with Covid-19 symptoms or linked to a location of interest has been urged to seek a test – but some are finding that easier said than done. The main community testing centre on Taranaki Street in central Wellington is fully booked up today, and information about new testing centres is yet to be released.

What locations are open so far?

So far, the following new locations have opened for tests:

A pop-up testing station has opened at Hataitai Park on Ruahine Street.

Testing is available at the Coastlands shopping centre in Paraparaumu (by appointment)

In Porirua, the testing station on Bedford Street is open as of now.

Two testing sites are open in the Hutt Valley: please call the Hutt Valley testing call centre to be given a location.

Ring your GP: you might be able to get a test there quicker.

A full list is available here.

Has the response been too slow?

Speaking to RNZ this morning, National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop said the initial response yesterday morning could have been better. “People have been frustrated at the length of time it took to publish the list of locations of interest,” he said. It took until late into the day yesterday for the full list of locations to be put online, sparking concern workers in Wellington could have unknowingly spread the virus further.

But the Covid response minister Chris Hipkins has pushed back at criticism of “sluggish” action. He told Newstalk ZB all necessary information was released within 12 hours of the new case coming to light.

On why testing centres were slow to open, Hipkins told Newshub it took time to rally staff. “You have obviously got to pull people off their other duties in order to be able to do that. We don’t have people standing around in case we have extra testing capability. There is work to roster people on,” he said.

What news has come in overnight?

At this stage, the genomic testing has not been completed so the strain of the virus is unknown. It is presumed to be the more transmissible Delta variant.

No new cases have been reported overnight.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For the first time ever, Wellington’s Covid restrictions are more stringent than that of the rest of the country. The city moved up to alert level two yesterday, with the rest of the country watching on and remaining at level one. For those needing a reminder of what level two involves, our live updates had a guide. It is by no means a lockdown, but there are still some restrictions on daily life, particularly around events.

There are still no known community cases. However, a significant number of locations of interest have now been added to the list, with instructions for anyone who was there at the same time. The person who came through the trans-Tasman bubble and subsequently tested positive was reportedly a regular user of the tracer app (and by the looks of it, had a fantastic weekend in the coolest little capital.) But many will be affected by the need to self-isolate – for example, Radio NZ reports 2500 people who were in Te Papa alone will now face various degrees of restriction, let alone every other location of interest. And as Dr Siouxsie Wiles outlines, the person likely has the dangerous Delta variant of Covid, which makes it a very serious situation.

After a period of being largely moribund, Wellington’s testing centres had to lurch back into life. It perhaps could have gone a bit smoother, even if scaling up these sorts of responses is never going to be easy. One News reports visitors to the sole pop-up testing site were given the wrong 0800 number to call, while there was also a communications mix up over whether tests could be done at Kilbirnie Sports Centre (they cannot.) And the NZ Herald reports a Te Papa worker was turned away from the testing centre, despite presumably being a high priority. Stuff had a similar story, which suggests multiple people had frustrating experiences. For those needing a test today, the centre on Taranaki St is fully booked.

So what happens next? That probably depends a lot on luck, and if contact tracers are able to do their work quickly enough. Analysing whether an actual lockdown could be possible for Wellington, the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Derek Cheng argues that while the somewhat unusual move of going to level two without any confirmed cases might seem like overkill, the recent experience of Sydney shows how quickly things can move.