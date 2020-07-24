Live updates, July 24: Boochani granted visa; home ownership scheme launches

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 24. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



11.30am: Government launches progressive home ownership scheme

The government is hoping we’ve all forgotten about KiwiBuild.

It’s launched its progressive home ownership scheme today, claiming it will help get New Zealanders into their first homes.

The first phase of the $400 million fund has signed up providers in Auckland and Queenstown to support the first 100 low to median income families who are struggling to pull together a deposit, or pay a mortgage, into home ownership.

Housing minister Megan Woods named the Housing Foundation in Auckland and Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust as the first providers who will sign up households for access to the scheme.

She said “under-investment in housing and infrastructure in the past has made the aspiration of home ownership impossible for too many families.”

Still confused about what progressive home ownership actually means? The Spinoff’s Alex Braae has prepared a handy cheat sheet.

11.05am: Behrouz Boochani granted refugee status

Behrouz Boochani has had his refugee status formally recognised by New Zealand, and been granted a visa, The Guardian has reported. The Kurdish Iranian exile and journalist became the voice of those incarcerated on Manus Island.

He told the news outlet he finally feels secure “knowing that I have a future”.

“I am very happy some certainty about my future, I feel relieved and secure finally,” he said.

Boochani’s claim for asylum was officially recognised yesterday – his 37th birthday. It was also seven years to the day after his arrival in Australia in 2013.

Read more: Why Behrouz Boochani should indeed seek asylum in New Zealand

10.30am: NZ shot Avatar sequels delayed AGAIN

The New Zealand-filmed sequels to James Cameron’s 2010 blockbuster Avatar have been delayed yet again. The films have all been pushed back 12-months, as a result of Covid-19. That’s despite film crews being allowed entry into the country for filming.

Avatar 2 (previously December 17, 2021) will now release December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 (previously December 22, 2023) is now December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 (formerly December 19, 2025) goes to December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 (previously December 27, 2027) moves to December 22, 2028.

Yes, there are going to be five (5) Avatar movies. Yes, we will be watching them until 2028.

Meanwhile, Disney has indefinitely delayed the release of Mulan – also shot on our shores. It was originally scheduled to be released back in March, before being pushed to August.

Taika Waititi’s upcoming Star Wars films have also been shafted back a year.

10.05am: Person, woman, man, camera, TV

I somehow missed this quite extraordinary piece of footage out of the US from yesterday, so I share it here in case others of you also missed seeing it.

Watch below: President Trump is very smart

Yep, nothing to worry about here.pic.twitter.com/gP9ujF8t3o — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the US has surpassed four million official cases of Covid-19. A quarter of those came in just the last 15 days. New forecasts show the country will likely report more deaths from the coronavirus in the next four weeks than the previous.

New forecasts show the US will likely report more #COVID19 deaths in the next 4 weeks than in the previous 4 weeks. This includes an increase in deaths in 25 states & 1 US territory. Between 160,000 & 175,000 total deaths are expected by Aug. 15. See more: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX pic.twitter.com/D5ctNr4xFQ — CDC (@CDCgov) July 23, 2020

Trump today cancelled the Republican national convention, scheduled for next month in Florida. “It’s not the right time for that,” he said, but pledged that he would still give a convention speech in a different form. Trump told reporters safety was the primary reason behind calling off the event.

According to Reuters, the US is recording an average of 2,600 new cases of Covid-19 per hour – the highest rate globally.

9.50am: Equal pay amendment bill passes unanimously

New legislation passed last night with unanimous support in parliament, meaning New Zealanders working in female-dominated professions will have a clearer pathway for pay equity.

Minister for women Julie Anne Genter said: “No one should be paid less just because they work in a female-dominated occupation – this is one of the biggest gains for gender equity in the workplace since the Equal Pay Act 1972.”

The justice minister, Andrew Little, agreed: “Most people do not want to take their employer to court if they can avoid it. This bill makes it easier to raise a pay equity claim, and encourages collaboration and evidence-based decision making to address pay inequity, rather than relying on an adversarial court process.”

The bill helps parties to come to an agreement about what equitable remuneration would be, and makes court action a last resort rather than a first step.

8.05am: Government works to clear Covid court backlog

$50 million from the Covid-19 response and recovery fund is being used to help clear the backlog of court cases delayed due to the lockdown.

The funding will provide for five district court judges, four acting high court judges, one acting associate judge and around 40 full time support staff.

Justice minister Andrew Little said there will also be extra police prosecution staff to support more criminal events in court; two extra corrections prison officers to support those held on remand and for transport to-and-from court or AVL appearances; further resource for Oranga Tamariki for the increase in care and protection of children applications; and a small investment in crown law for increased crown prosecution work.

7.55am: Taylor Swift drops surprise lockdown album

In possibly the biggest news of the week, pop star Taylor Swift has announced she’ll be dropping a surprise new album, recorded during her time in isolation.

Folklore is the eight album from the American singer.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Folklore will be released later today in New Zealand.

7.45am: Kiwis in the UK in limbo

A number of New Zealanders living in the UK are concerned they won’t be able to make it back home before their visas expire.

As RNZ reports this morning, the UK’s home office granted all overseas nationals an extension to their visas until the end of the month. But that’s now just a week away, and many Kiwis still have no idea whether they’ll be given another extension.

The extension was initially granted so that those in the country when flights started getting cancelled due to Covid-19 could remain there. But, instructions were that those who benefited from the visa extension were “expected to take all reasonable steps to leave the UK before this date where it is possible to do so”.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told RNZ they were unsure how many people were affected, but they understood many had either moved onto another visa or left the country.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

At long last, there has been a quiet enough day to introduce a more slow-burn topic as a lead story. So today, The Bulletin will focus on a couple of aspects of the relationship between New Zealand and China. It’s a very complicated relationship, and in recent weeks there have been some interesting and potentially troubling ripples – whether they signal a new direction for the relationship altogether remains to be seen.

It is clearly a relationship that both parties are hoping to keep as courteous as possible. At the recent China Business Summit in Auckland, both Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva, and Politik’s Richard Harman, noted that the diplomatic dancing has been carefully choreographed, with expressions of friendship between the two countries along with clear references to the fact that New Zealand is caught between growing US-China tensions. There were also warnings given by the Chinese ambassador Wu Xi that the New Zealand government should refrain from taking action around the ongoing situation in Hong Kong – where a new security law imposed by Beijing has allowed for a dramatic crackdown on political freedom. At this stage, the NZ government’s position on the matter is softer than that of Australia and the US – and that is potentially very useful to the much larger nation at a time when much of the rest of the world is uniting against it.

Much of New Zealand’s business community is certainly willing to keep a measured tone on these issues and others of human rights. The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Fran O’Sullivan wrote a flattering piece on China’s “commitment to globalisation and multilateralism” on trade, including potentially joining up with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc. And the cold hard economic reality right now is that trade with China is keeping the wider economy afloat. As this piece by Michael Andrew notes, an NZEIR report has found our reliance on primary sector exports has served us incredibly well in this particular crisis, because that’s largely what China is interested in. The difficult balance between diplomacy and trade was covered in a recent episode of The Detail, by Jessie Chiang.

