Live updates, July 23: Parliamentary conduct in the spotlight

July 22.



9:55am: One year on from the Ihumātao eviction

Today marks one year since police evicted mana whenua and members of the Protect Ihumātao campaign from land at Ihumātao, South Auckland.

Our reporter Justin Latif looks back at the standoff, the eviction, and what’s happened since.



9.45am: Claims NZ First blocked plans for Southland recovery package

RNZ’s reporting this morning that coalition partner New Zealand First put the handbrake on Jacinda Ardern’s plans to offer financial support to Southland.

The $100 million boost was devised in the wake of the likely closure of the Tiwai Smelter.

RNZ’s alleging that there will not be any specific amount of money allocated to the southernmost region before the election, because consensus cannot be reached within the coalition.

But Peters denies this, telling RNZ “there was no discussion of a financial package for Southland last week – full stop.”

7.55am: Documents reveal concern around 2023 census

We’re two years on from the widely ridiculed 2018 census, which resulted in a significantly lower number of New Zealanders providing their information. Now, documents released to RNZ under the official information act suggest we could be on track for another debacle.

RNZ’s reporting the government has chosen the fourth weakest out of five options to run the next census.

The option boosts funding by two-thirds compared with the 2018 census, but to a level well below what its own experts wanted. The documents show Stats NZ told the government in February this year that a $210 million census was still likely to produce inadequate data: “For variables where no or limited administrative data is available to fill gaps (like iwi affiliation and language) the minimum viable option will likely only be able to produce poor quality data.”

7.45am: Peters ‘nasty’ and ‘delusional’ – David Seymour

As if the week couldn’t get any wilder, yesterday’s general debate in parliament saw allegations and personal attacks thrown around under the guise of parliamentary privilege. Our political editor Justin Giovannetti has written about that here.

This morning, appearing on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast, Seymour continued his war of words with the deputy prime minister, labelling him “nasty” and “delusional.”

“I think he should move on and retire with some dignity if that’s possible.”

Seymour said Peters’ behaviour in the house yesterday afternoon was an abuse of privilege. Peters named the people he believed were responsible for leaking his superannuation details in 2017 (including Seymour’s former partner), while protected by parliamentary privilege. He would not restate the allegations outside of the house.

“To attack a number of members of the public including my former partner is an abuse of parliamentary privilege. But it’s the voters who decide who gets parliamentary privilege and it’s pretty obvious what the voters need to do to Winston Peters. And according to the polls they’re already pretty set up to do it,” Seymour told Hosking.

Is it too much to ask for today to be… quiet?

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

By now, you’ll probably have heard the news that Labour MP for Palmerston North Iain Lees-Galloway’s political career is over. PM Ardern dismissed him from all ministerial roles yesterday morning, and he decided to not run again at the upcoming election. The reason for this is not necessarily because he had a consensual affair – as many have pointed out, half of parliament would have to resign if ‘don’t cheat on your spouse’ was the standard of conduct that had to be met. Rather, the crucial factor in the PM’s decision to sack him was that the affair was conducted with a subordinate staff member, presenting a clear imbalance of power and the potential for allegations of a ministerial office being misused, at a time that Lees-Galloway was the minister for workplace relations and safety.

He issued a statement after the sacking, saying he accepted the PM’s decision and had apologised for his conduct, along with an apology to his family, and to anyone else who had been hurt by his actions. For privacy reasons, the other party in the relationship has not been named.

To be clear, this was a consensual relationship. Many have speculated that the revelation means that it is now ‘open season’ on anyone at parliament who has been unfaithful. But as this Business Desk (paywalled) story outlines, there are more pertinent questions to be asked here. Parliamentary Services will be asked to look into whether any funds were used to sustain the relationship, and Ardern said “if there is anything that has financial implications then I would have no hesitation asking for that to be dealt with as well.” To the best of my knowledge, nobody is alleging that this did happen. But the fact that these sorts of questions have to be asked – well, he’s gotta go.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Judith Collins disclosed she’d revealed a tip-off alleging “inappropriate behaviour” about a Labour minister.

That minister was later revealed to be Iain Lees-Galloway, who was sacked by the PM and won’t stand for re-election.

Lees-Galloway apologised for being engaged in the 12-month affair with a former staffer.

Winston Peters was questioned over revelations the taxpayer covered a trip to Antarctica for two of his mates.

Peters named the people who he claimed had leaked his superannuation details in the leadup to the last election, including David Seymour and a former National press secretary.

The claims, which were strongly denied, were made using the protection of parliamentary privilege, and Peters refused to repeat them outside the house.

David Seymour was thrown out of parliament after saying Peters had told a lie.

There were no new cases of Covid-19, and Dunedin was ruled out for mandatory isolation.

New plans for flight quotas were outlined, with the isolation and quarantine capacity “close to being exhausted”.

Victoria saw a massive spike in new coronavirus cases, with rumours of an impending full lockdown

