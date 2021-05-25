Live updates, May 25: Travel bubble safe despite four mystery Covid-19 cases in Melbourne

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 25, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Travel bubble safe despite four mystery Covid-19 cases in Melbourne

Four people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Melbourne – but the trans-Tasman bubble is intact for now.

The new cases are all linked, however how they caught the virus remains a mystery. There is no known links to another Melbourne case of Covid-19 that was recorded on May 11.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health last night confirmed there would be no pause to quarantine-free travel with Melbourne.

However, there will be testing and isolation requirements on people who have been in locations of interest in Melbourne, including those who have travelled back to New Zealand in recent days.

“In Australia, the 14-day travel restrictions for those who have visited locations of interest means they are ineligible to travel to New Zealand within 14 days from exposure – even with a negative Covid-19 test,” said a spokesperson.

“As an additional precaution, the Ministry recommends anyone in New Zealand who has visited Melbourne since May 11 should monitor for symptoms and if any develop seek advice on testing from Healthline.”

Several locations of interest have been identified, including a shopping mall and a Nando’s restaurant.

“Anyone planning to travel to Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted.”

A further update is expected later today.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

New Zealand will soon have a new governor general. After her five year term finishes in September, Dame Patsy Reddy will step down and make way for Dame Cindy Kiro – our live updates (3pm) has the details. Dame Cindy spoke of service at the announcement. “This idea about service is a really old fashioned idea, but I think it’s still an important one,” she said. “This notion of service has really gone to the heart of all that I have done… it’s been a career of service mainly for children and young people, and those who cannot speak for themselves.”

If the name isn’t familiar, Kiro has had a long career in academia and public life. She spent five years as the Children’s Commissioner, and has held significant university roles, particularly in public health. Kiro is of Māori (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine) and British descent. Even though it is a non-political role, Kiro’s career has been very much in line with the stated priorities of the Ardern government, and her life story is one of remarkable achievement and success.

And while Kiro hasn’t been a politician as such, some of her work has been political in nature – though as more of an activist and advocate. That’s reasonably unavoidable in public life, because there’s very few people who only have reason to say things that everyone agrees with. But it could cause some tension. The NZ Herald reports Act leader David Seymour used the appointment to both congratulate Kiro, and also took a swipe at Dame Patsy for “lecturing the public with politicised speeches”. Family First’s Bob McCoskrie also pointedly rehashed some of the disputes he and others in that space of politics have had with Kiro in the past.

There’s no suggestion that Kiro can or would use her powers for political ends. But without wanting to draw unwarranted analogies to Sāmoa (more on that below) the recent troubles they’ve been having there shows that sometimes constitutional powers get used in controversial ways. In more simple times, they also hold the power to invite potential PMs to form governments, based on whether they can command the majority of the house. On this point, I’d like to throw back to this fascinating excerpt from a speech made by former governor general Sir Jerry Mateparae about this process, and what he took into account when deciding if a grouping had the numbers to govern.

