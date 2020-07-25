Live updates, July 25: Hamilton isolation absconder caught in Auckland after night on the run

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 25. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day.



9.00am: Isolation absconders charged, teen had made it to Auckland

The 17-year-old who spent the night on the run after absconding from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton had made it all the way to Auckland. He was “detained without incident” by police at about 4.40am this morning at an address in the Waitematā police district, which comprises west Auckland and the North Shore, according to a statement form assistant commissioner Scott Fraser.

The teenager was one of five people who absconded from the managed isolation facility at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton at around 7pm last night. Four of them, a 37-year-old year woman and three young people, were detained in Hamilton less than an hour later.

Four of the group, including the teen who spent the night on the run, have been charged with breaching the Health Act notice. Arrangements are currently being made for him to appear before a youth court in Auckland today, say police, while the other three will appear before the Hamilton district and youth courts today.

“Locating these people was a priority for police,” said Fraser. “We committed a considerable number of resources, including the Eagle helicopter, to our search for the young man overnight.”

All five people had returned negative day three tests. Last night, Megan Woods, the minister who oversees managed isolation and quarantine facilities, said they will be retested. Woods condemned the escapees in a statement, saying, “This is incredibly irresponsible behaviour by this group.”

The Distinction Hotel is the same facility from where a man absconded by cutting through a fence on July 9. On the same day, the government announced there would be a permanent police presence at all managed isolation facilities, after it was revealed a man who later tested positive for Covid-19 had the day before absconded from an Auckland city hotel and gone to a supermarket.

Woods and Webb will hold a media conference this morning.

Five people absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton. Four were apprehended within the hour, while the fifth, a teenage boy, remained on the run.

The Greens and National were first to announce their support of the new parliamentary code of conduct.

Winston Peters hosted a “save Tiwai” rally, nobody chanted, and Marcus Lush was there.

There was one new Covid-19 case, in managed isolation.

The royal commission into the mosque attacks was delayed, yet again.

The government launched its progressive home ownership scheme.

Behrouz Boochani was granted refugee status.

