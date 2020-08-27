Live updates, August 27: ‘Hundreds of millions’ going to Covid-19 vaccine research in NZ

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 27, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and the return of Covid-19. Auckland is in alert level three until 11.59pm on Sunday. The rest of NZ remains in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: ‘Hundreds of millions’ going to Covid vaccine research in NZ

The government’s putting “hundreds of millions of dollars” toward accessing a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available.

But, because of commercial sensitivity, the precise amount cannot be disclosed. The funding, which is in addition to the $37 million vaccine strategy released in May, comes from the Covid-19 response and recovery fund.

And a new “vaccine alliance” has also been created to help lead efforts to secure a treatment. The group comprises The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, the University of Otago and Victoria University of Wellington.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she’s been in touch with a number of world leaders, including Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Scott Morrison, to talk about global vaccine development.

“We are working particularly closely with Australia to ensure we are connected to all parts of vaccine development, distribution and use, as well as our Pacific neighbours to elevate their voices,” she said.

In perhaps a veiled dig at US president Donald Trump, Ardern has criticised what she calls “vaccine nationalism”, saying that only helps the virus. “Collaboration is our strength and when we find a vaccine, it must be available to everyone,” Ardern said.

Research, science and innovation minister Megan Woods said the funding would enable the Government to secure access to promising vaccine candidates, alongside joining initiatives such as the global COVAX Facility.

Meanwhile, the new vaccine alliance will be rapidly progressing New Zealand’s capability and capacity to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, working with a range of local and international collaborators.

Director of the alliance, Professor Graham Le Gros from the Malaghan Institute, said: “we’ll be making use of the abundant expertise and capability across the country and our global links to find the best vaccine options for New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours.

“The aim is to secure access to a safe, effective, scalable Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

9.05am: Air NZ profits tumble due to Covid crisis

The absence of international travel, and a drop in domestic tourism, has resulted in a crushing loss for the country’s national carrier Air New Zealand.

The airline’s reporting an underlying loss of $87 million for the 2020 financial year, compared to earnings of $387 million in the prior year. As the Herald reports, Covid-19 has wiped out Air New Zealand’s first half result and statutory losses before taxation were $628m, compared to earnings of $382 million last year.

8.45am: New poll: Have you seen Covid conspiracies online?

A new poll this morning on The Spinoff takes a closer look at the impact of social media and Covid-19 conspiracies. As our editor Toby Manhire writes: “With a third of New Zealand under alert level three lockdown, recent weeks have seen false claims around the source of the re-emergence shared widely.”

The latest Stickybeak poll for The Spinoff, conducted between August 16 and 21, asked respondents if they had personally seen conspiracy theories related to Covid-19 shared on social media in the last week or so. Almost three in four had. Read the full poll results here

8.35am: ‘Some of them would need to be repealed’ – National take aim at freshwater regulations

As explained in today’s edition of The Bulletin, National has promised to review or repeal the government’s new freshwater regulations, if they form a government in October. Judith Collins, in a Facebook Live video, initially went as far as to say the regulations would be “gone by lunchtime”, before later softening this stance in a press release.

The regulations put controls on farming practices such as winter crop grazing and set limits on nitrogen pollution.

National’s environment spokesperson Scott Simpson told RNZ this morning that he had no problem with water quality improvements, but it was the “impractical pettiness” of some of these new standards that took issue with. “What we want to do is have a look at these nine regulations… they’re incredibly prescriptive in terms of their application,” Simpson said. He said while it was no surprise work was being done around freshwater standards, some of the “detail” came as a shock. “Some of them would need to be repealed,” he said. When questioned on the fact that Fonterra backed a number of the new regulations, Simpson said the concern was the “practical implications” for farmers, rather than what a company like Fonterra said from their “plush corporate offices down by the Viaduct in Auckland city”.

8.05am: Speeding fines surged during level four lockdown

The nationwide lockdown earlier this year saw more people speeding on our roads, according to new police statistics.

More speeding fines were issued during alert level four than during the same period a year before. It’s probably a result of traffic congestion dropping by 80%, and with overall traffic down almost half.

In April, during alert levels four and three, 21,077 speeding fines were given to motorists by officers, up almost 1000 on the same time in 2019. In May, during alert level two, 33,320 speeding tickets were issued by officers, more than 13,000 more than the previous year.

Police say the empty roads led some drivers to think speeding was okay.

7.50am: Chinese NZers would still back National over Labour – poll

There’s good news for National and Act, according to a new poll of Chinese New Zealanders. Just 21%, or roughly one in five, Chinese New Zealanders said they would vote for Labour in the upcoming election. That’s far short of the party’s overall results in recent polls, which were closer to the 6o% mark.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of Chinese New Zealanders said they would vote for the National Party, a decline of 9.1% from the 2017 version of the poll – but still a significant lead over Labour. And it’s the Act Party that’s managed to pick up most of that decline.

More than half (52.2%) of those surveyed said they would prefer National Party leader Judith Collins as the Prime Minister, with support for Jacinda Ardern at just over a quarter – 26.5%.

What’s interesting, however, is that roughly 75% of respondents said they were satisfied with the government’s response to Covid-19.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

National leader Judith Collins has told a Facebook live chat that the government’s freshwater regulations will be “gone by lunchtime” if National wins. As Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports, she also said that the current government is “destroying the country” in the video, alongside agriculture spokesperson David Bennett. Well, that’s what they said on Facebook at least – and it really was quite an unequivocal statement. A press statement put out later in the afternoon used much softer language, but still promised to “repeal or review” the regulations that came into law earlier this month. National also pledged that “unlike Labour, National will work with farmers rather than against them.”

The irony of that statement is that the freshwater regulations themselves were significantly modified over the course of the development process. Politik reported yesterday morning that they were likely to be further relaxed. And then subsequently, Farmers Weekly reported that amendments had in fact been made, just three weeks after the regulations were put in place, particularly around winter grazing rules. Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor even addressed rural sector opposition by hinting that other farmer-friendly changes could also follow. To match National’s example of sending different messages to difference audiences, environment minister David Parker hit the headlines by saying National’s comments were “stupid” and “reckless”.

Meanwhile, farming sector groups are urging their members to basically get on with working out what they need to do under the new rules. Farmers Weekly reports Beef+Lamb and Dairy NZ have been out and about talking farmers through the technical details of it all, with B+LNZ’s environment manager Corina Jordan saying “all farmers and all lifestyle block owners should take a good look and understand what they mean for them.” Federated Farmers have also welcomed the change in the government’s position, reports Rural News Group, saying the previous winter grazing regulations were going to be “entirely unworkable for Southland farmers, and many others around the country during cold, wet winters.”

