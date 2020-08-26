Live updates, August 26: Collins continues push for extended wage subsidy

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 26, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.25am: New poll – are people complying with the alert level rules?

A new poll published on The Spinoff this morning reveals compliance has dropped compared with the last time New Zealand was in a lockdown.

Back in April, in the second week of the alert level four lockdown, we asked people how they were complying with the rules. Then, 79% said they were “entirely” meeting the requirements. In the Stickybeak poll conducted last week, with Auckland in level three and the rest of the country in level two, the corresponding figure was 65%, a drop of 14 percentage points.

When you combine those who answered “entirely” and those who said “mostly”, the drop was less dramatic. In April, it was 86%. Now it is 80%.

The full poll results can be found here

8.15am: Mosque gunman to address court

The mosque gunman will today have the opportunity to address the High Court in Christchurch. It’s the third day of sentencing for the man convicted of killing 51 people, and injuring countless others, in March last year. The gunman has chosen to represent himself in court, firing his lawyers earlier this year.

Victim impact statements are expected to conclude today, and the sentencing will likely wrap up tomorrow. It’s possible the gunman could become the first person in New Zealand history to be given a sentence of life without parole.

8.00am: Investigations ongoing into massive Wellington fire

Emergency services are today investigating the cause of a large fire in a Wellington heritage building overnight. The building, at 128 Abel Smith Street, had been the premises of the Lebanese Society. Stephen Wakem, secretary of the Wellington-based society, said: “many of our members are children or grand-children of the original 1946 membership in Wellington, and we’re

sad to lose a piece of our local legacy.

In those early days, the building was a hub for bringing together Lebanese in shared identity, which is something we have been trying to achieve since we reinstated the society’s membership a couple of years ago.”

The building is also well known as the former home of Wellington’s anarchist movement. Wellington police told The Spinoff they will be back at the scene today along with Fire and Emergency to help determine the cause of the blaze.

7.45am: Collins continues push for extended wage subsidy

National Party leader Judith Collins said that, if it were up to her, the wage subsidy would be extended until at least the end of the weekend – or maybe even longer. Currently, the subsidy is expected to end tonight. That’s when the level three lockdown was initially expected to end in Auckland, before being pushed out for an extra four days.

“We think that the subsidy should be extended for the next four days,” Collins told RNZ this morning. “We would extend it out for another week, if we had to,” Collins said. The idea that for some workers the lockdown extension only took up two extra “working was” was rejected by Collins, who said that people in retail or hospitality will be working the weekend as well.

“We’ve heard the government say it’s too hard to work out the admin on it, so if it’s that bad, we’d give it a week,” Collins said. “This wage subsidy is only helping to pay wages, it’s not helping to pay all the other costs that people in business have.”

Collins said the money is available because the “government has been borrowing big”.

Top stories from The Bulletin

To lead us off today, a roundup of a few stories taking place at local government level. It keeps going while the rest of the country prepares for an election, and under the radar, some reasonably significant changes are being made to the architecture of many councils.

The biggest and most recent is a vote by the Tauranga City Council to establish Māori wards, and give tangata whenua reps on council committees voting rights. The Waikato Times has a comprehensive story on what the decision means. In a shorter story, the Bay of Plenty Times reports the decision came as something of a shock to many in the room, because the debate had made it seem like the council vote would go the other way. Like with the recent moves by the New Plymouth District Council, the vote could end up being challenged in a referendum if a petition gathers enough signatures. Meanwhile, Stuff reports Wellington City Council will today decide on whether to give mana whenua members voting rights on all committees except the full council. The underlying idea behind the proposal is that under the Local Government Act, Māori are required to be included in decision-making.

Meanwhile a rash of councils have been adopting the Single Transferable Voting system for their future elections. We’ve covered a few in recent months, but the more recent ones include the Far North District Council, the Nelson City Council, and the Gisborne District Council. The idea behind STV is that it is a more proportional electoral system than first past the post, in an electoral context where a system like MMP wouldn’t make any sense. Voters are asked to rank candidates rather than simply having one vote to cast as under FPP, meaning the preferences of greater numbers of voters are reflected in the final results.

Finally, Local Government NZ held their annual conference recently, with a series of policy remits debated. You can read about all of them here, including a series of interesting ones on water bottling. But in keeping with the theme of this being about the architecture of local government, one in particular jumps out: “To advocate for central government to conduct a referendum on a proposal that the electoral terms of both central and local government be extended from three to four years.” It passed overwhelmingly, and could put momentum behind an idea that has been kicking around for years.

There were seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all linked to the Auckland community cluster.

National Party leader Judith Collins called for the wage subsidy to be extended until the end of the weekend.

The health minister wants 70,000 people tested for the virus this week as part of an “aggressively targeted” approach.

Accommodation for certain patients in two mental health units breached a UN convention on torture and degrading treatment, according to the chief ombudsman.

A $65,000 donation was given to Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance NZ party by its own co-leader, Billy Te Kahika.

Jetstar won’t be operating in New Zealand until at least September 6 due to the level two restrictions, the airline announced.

