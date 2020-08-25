Live updates, August 25: Judith Collins wants wage subsidy extended

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 25, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.15am: Judith Collins wants wage subsidy extended until Sunday

National Party leader Judith Collins has called for the wage subsidy to be extended until the end of the weekend, in line with the ongoing level three lockdown restrictions in Auckland.

Collins is giving a press conference this morning, joined by her health spokesperson Shane Reti and finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith.

“It would be a much better move to extend the wage subsidy for those four days [until the weekend],” she said.

There was a rare moment of agreement between National and the government, with Collins calling the decision to make masks mandatory on public transport a “no brainer”. When asked about whether mask usage should be made mandatory in restaurants and bars, Collins said it would be “difficult to eat with a mask on”. Reti said he will be following the advice of health experts closely.

Reti said the issue of masks being worn at schools is complex, citing the inequity between those who can and cannot afford them. However, he said there “is a trend toward people wearing masks in more situations”.

Collins continued to claim that the border was the source of the Auckland outbreak, blaming a lack of testing. She wouldn’t promise that a National government could keep Covid-19 out of the country, but said it would be isolated very quickly if it did return.

Asked about whether or not the South Island should be allowed to drop into alert level one earlier, Collins said she wouldn’t “second guess” the advice given to the prime minister. However, she said Reti has not been properly briefed by health minister Chris Hipkins and the government should publicly release the health advice they used to make the decision about Auckland staying in lockdown.

9.40am: NZME’s revenue drops, despite wage subsidy

NZME (owners of the Herald and Newstalk ZB) are celebrating pre-tax earnings of $28.9 million – which includes more than $8 million from the government’s wage subsidy scheme. That’s a 5% increase on the same period last year.

The company also reported a 13% drop in operating revenue, down to $157.8 million for the half year, due to the impacts of Covid-19.

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions total more than 82,000, including 43,000 paid digital subscribers, the company said.

8.50am: ‘Venues will close’ – message from entertainment sector

A warning from the Entertainment Venues Association: venues will close as a result of ongoing mass gathering restrictions and the changing of alert levels.

The association represents more than 120 venues nationwide, including theatres, arenas and sports grounds.

Trusts Arena CEO Mark Gosling said while the association agreed with the Covid-19 elimination strategy, “we cannot support endless changing of gathering number restrictions. We don’t agree that larger events can’t go ahead safely under Level 2”.

“We don’t believe social distancing rules should be the new normal in theatres, venues and at events. We don’t want our future to be empty rugby stadia and online performance. So we have to find other ways of keeping events running and our venues open,” Gosling said.

Gosling is calling for a range of “Covid-safe” rules to be applied in theatre and venue settings, in place of social distancing requirements.

“Compulsory masks are great, temperature checks on arrival are fine, new ways of ticketing people to stop human-to-human contact are fine, but we cannot keep postponing and cancelling events, tours and performances without more financial support for the sector.

“When considering the proposed Level 1.5, and even Auckland’s new “2.5”, the Government needs to think very seriously about limiting gathering numbers in venues, stadia and performance settings. Even better, include the industry in those discussions,” Gosling said.

8.40am: Jetstar suspends NZ flights until September 6

Jetstar won’t be operating in New Zealand until at least September 6 – the day our Covid-19 alert levels will be reviewed by the government.

The airline said it cannot operate in New Zealand while there is a requirement to keep the middle seat free, as there is at alert level two.

“The limitations on the number of customers that are allowed on board our aircraft make the operations of our flights unviable,” Jetstar said.

Customers will be able to reschedule their flight or receive a credit voucher.

8.10am: $65k donation for Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance NZ party

A $65,000 donation has been given to Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance NZ party by its own co-leader, according to the Electoral Commission.

The money has come from a newly set up business in the name of Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika. The donation is second only in size to a $100,000 Act Party donation, from Dame Jenny Gibbs, the Herald reports.

According to the Electoral Commission, the donation was given to the Advance NZ party by the Public Party through a company called Rubicon Crossing 2020. That company was registered by Michael Stace – the Public Party’s campaign director – who owns half of the company, along with Te Kahika.

7.45am: Ardern defends extended level three in Auckland

The prime minister said we will continue to see cases of Covid-19 linked to the Auckland cluster, despite the city lifting its level three restrictions at the end of the weekend.

Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that the entire country will be in alert level two next week, but with tight mass gathering restrictions still in force in Auckland. On TVNZ’s Breakfast, Ardern said the tail of the existing cluster will be long: “We are expecting we will keep getting cases”.

The decision to stay in lockdown for a few extra days, rather than coming out on Wednesday night as initially planned, came down to the health advice from the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield, Ardern said. It was about “being in front of the virus”, she said.

On Newstalk ZB, Ardern rejected a claim that the decision to stay in lockdown longer was a political one: “It’s all on Covid”, she said. “When I look around the world, every other country is having similar experiences, battling Covid or dealing with a resurgence. We are not alone in that.”

She said the independent health advice was comprehensive. “We have the job of making sure we constantly weigh up the economic impact. Our view is a strong scientific, health view is the best way to support our economy.”

When pressed on whether the Auckland cluster was caused by a leak at the border, Ardern said she wouldn’t make that assumption yet.

“We have tested almost all our border workers and have not found it. We have tested our quarantine workers and have not found it. We have even done the genome sequencing of people who have been positive in our facilities and as yet have not been able to match it to what we have seen in this cluster. We have tested at our ports and not been able to find it.”

Ardern told RNZ that if a new cluster broke out or if there was concern around an unlinked case, it’s possible we could shift back into level three or above. Despite masks being compulsory on public transport from Monday, Ardern said they won’t be a requirement in bars and restaurants: “We’ve got quite comprehensive precautions in place for hospitality”. That goes against the health advice of Otago University’s Nick Wilson, who told RNZ the government is pulling its punches on its masking policy.

