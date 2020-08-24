Live updates, August 24: NZ awaits decision on alert level changes

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 24, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

12.00pm: Collins calls for health summit

National’s leader Judith Collins would convene a public health summit, if elected prime minister in October.

The summit, Collins said, would review lockdown levels and discuss other public health measures that avoid future lockdowns.

“We need to work out how our economy can flourish when it’s clear Covid-19 will be with us for some time,” Collins said. “It is clear that the levels system needs to be reviewed in light of our experience, with a wide range of perspectives in the room.

“National’s border policy with a single protection agency and greater testing and contact tracing abilities is one step to ensuring the Kiwis remain safe from Covid-19, but if there are future threats as a country, we need certainty and transparency over what the process is if future outbreaks occur.”

11.30am: Historic drop in retail sales for June quarter – Stats NZ

Retail sales fell an historic 15% in the June 2020 quarter, according to new Stats NZ figures. That makes it the biggest drop on record.

Spending on eating out, accommodation away from home, vehicles, and fuel all fell sharply in the June 2020 quarter compared with the June 2019 quarter. This was only partly offset by strong supermarket and grocery sales, Stats NZ said.

“This unprecedented fall in the June quarter was not unexpected, with COVID-19 restrictions significantly limiting retail activity,” retail statistics manager Kathy Hicks said.

“Non-essential businesses closed temporarily for about half of the quarter during alert levels 4 and 3.”

Sales for food and beverage services fell 40 percent or $1.2 billion in the quarter, the largest drop of any industry.

10.30am: Sentencing of Christchurch mosque shooter begins

It’s day one of the sentencing of the man convicted of killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques in March last year. While a life sentence is all but guaranteed, the question remains whether the Australian national will be the first person in New Zealand to be jailed for life without parole.

Reports this morning out of Christchurch reveal just how tight security is around the courtroom. Stuff reports that police dogs are pacing along the street and snipers are positioned on nearby rooftops. The police eagle helicopter is also circling. For the duration of the sentencing, the gunman will be held at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct where he can be escorted from a cell below ground to the courtroom. This means he won’t be transported to and from prison each day, lowering the risk of him being attacked in transit.

The majority of the sentencing will be taken up by the 66 victim impact statements, according to the Herald. Some will say their piece in court in front of the gunman, others have been recorded on video and some will be read aloud by lawyers.

The sentencing is expected to last for at least four days, and we’ll bring you everything you need to know here.

9.10am: Court to hear that current voting age is ‘discrimination’

The “Make it 16″ campaign is in the High Court today arguing that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified age discrimination and a breach of human rights. The group is hoping for a declaration of inconsistency that could eventually lead to a law change.

“We know the court cannot overturn laws, even if the court finds those laws breach human rights,” said Dan Harward Jones, co-director of Make it 16. “A declaration of inconsistency from the High Court is a powerful statement that will have a moral and political impact.”

A ruling like this from the High Court has affected change before, the group said. In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a high court declaration of inconsistency on the prisoner voting ban which eventually led to parliamentary reform.

Gina Dao-McLay, co-director of Make it 16, said “extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds would uphold human rights and give us a more representative, better democracy”.

8.15am: Auckland businesses ‘coped well’ with level three – Robertson

Despite pressure from the business community to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, the finance minister said Auckland businesses have handled the two weeks at level three well.

“We obviously are concerning ourselves with the impact that this is having on Auckland and Aucklanders particularly,” Grant Robertson told RNZ this morning.

“Those level three restrictions have certainly delivered in terms of making sure we have kept control of this particular cluster… but we recognise the impact that has on Aucklanders and Auckland businesses.”

Robertson said that a lot of the feedback he has received showed people and businesses could cope with the restrictions, citing the extended wage subsidy scheme that was implemented. But, he recognises that it wasn’t easy for everyone.

“Clearly the longer things go on the more challenging it will get, particularly for the businesses who either can’t operate at all or are operating in a more restricted form.”

Cabinet will today be convening to decide whether to adjust our alert levels. We’re expecting to know the outcome about 3pm.

7.45am: NZ awaits decision on alert level changes

Cabinet will today convene to make final decisions about whether Auckland moves out of alert level three, and the rest of the country drops back to level one.

The prime minister’s expected to address media at around 3pm to deliver the news, after considering the latest advice from the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Right now on The Spinoff, our editor Toby Manhire has gone through a list of what the prime minister’s likely to consider today ahead of a decision being made.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Sentencing will begin today for the perpetrator of the terrorist attack committed on March 15 at two Christchurch mosques last year. In March of this year, he pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder, and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act under the Terrrorism Suppression Act of 2002. The guilty pleas came as something of a surprise, as many had been expecting a drawn out trial. Even though it may have seemed obvious that he had committed the crimes, following the process according to the law would have been necessary to ensure justice was done correctly.

The sentencing itself is expected to last for several days, and there are strict rules on what can and can’t be reported from it. For example, media have been blocked from reporting live from the trial – because of the obvious sensitivities, the presiding judge will make it clear what can and can’t be reported on. Part of the reason for the time allocated towards the sentencing is because there will be dozens of victim impact statements to be read to the court – the murderer is likely to be present in the courtroom to hear some or all of them. Various issues around the sentencing are addressed in this piece on The Conversation by AUT law professor Kris Gledhill.

Many family members of the victims have travelled great distances to be here. One widow of the attacks who has done so spoke to Radio NZ yesterday morning. Dr Hamimah Tuyan is now based in Singapore, and has been through managed isolation to be in Christchurch today. She said “my husband is not here to speak for himself, so I am his voice. I am also my children’s voice.” Dr Tuyan also said she would appeal to the judge that a deserved sentence is imposed.

What sort of sentence is likely? New Zealand has no death penalty, for those wondering if this is one of those rare circumstances where it may be imposed. However, a minimum sentence of 17 years imprisonment is required for any murder that occurs as part of a terrorist act. It is possible that he will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, which would effectively mean he would never be free ever again.

7.30am: Yesterday’s main stories

There was only one new case of Covid-19 reported in the community, along with two at the border.

A Stickybeak poll for The Spinoff revealed that support for the government response to Covid-19 remained high, though there were few that felt the same way about the National Party.

Shane Reti defended the National Party call for a new border agency to be established in the first 100 days of a new government.

There were changes announced on restrictions to Auckland travel.

Labour removed a video featuring Ashley Bloomfield.

The Kingswood Rest Home in Morrinsville was officially cleared of any possible cases of Covid-19.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates.