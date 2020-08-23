Live updates, August 23: New poll on NZ Covid response as Ardern counts down to alert level call

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 23, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at toby@thespinoff.co.nz

7.00am: New Stickybeak/Spinoff poll ahead of decision on alert level

At this stage there is no scheduled briefing on Covid-19 numbers today. That may change, but for now we expect the details to arrive in a press release. We’ll be refreshing the inbox furiously at 1pm and plonk the details here as soon as they land.

Those numbers will be critical in the decision making for Jacinda Ardern and her cabinet ahead of tomorrow’s decision on when Auckland might move from alert level three and the rest of New Zealand from alert level two. As it stands, the current statuses are set to end when the clock strikes midnight Wednesday.

Stickybeak has been running a poll for The Spinoff over the last week on, among other things, the level of support for the government response, the view of the National Party approach, the timing of the alert level changes and the backing for the elimination strategy. All of the details are here. (We’ll have more from the polling, including on misinformation and masks, in the next few days.)

6.30am: Labour ad featuring Bloomfield removed

A video posted on the Labour Party’s Facebook page yesterday was removed last night following an objection by Act leader David Seymour over the depiction of Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health and a public servant.

A spokesperson for the prime minister told Stuff that they believed the video, which Seymour branded “completely unacceptable”, was legitimate given there was no Labour Party branding. “But we are taking it down to re-edit, so as to remove any concern over public servants being shown.’’

6.00am: Yesterday’s key stories:

There were six new cases of Covid-19, all in the community. Four were connected to the existing cluster, with two under investigation.

Nine people are in hospital with Covid-19, including three requiring intensive care.

Around 50 anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Auckland’s Aotea Square.

Seventy NZ Post workers went into self-isolation after two of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19.

A week since the policy was introduced, 40 people wishing to return home have been exempted from managed isolation fees.

The director general of the World Health Organisation issued a warning to countries experiencing fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 after long periods with no cases.

