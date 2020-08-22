Live updates, August 22: Countries with fresh outbreaks ‘cautionary tale’, says WHO boss

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 21, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

9.15am: One week in, 40 have been exempted from managed isolation fee

Just over a week into some arrivals to the country being required to pay for managed isolation, 40 people wishing to return home have been exempted, reports RNZ.

Any New Zealander coming into the country for less than 90 days, or who leaves after the regulations came into force, is now required to pay the roughly $3000 fee.

A managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said the 40 are among 78 New Zealanders who have asked for exemptions. So far one has been denied and a further 37 are still being processed. Waivers are given on a case-by-case basis, for a range of special circumstances. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is receiving up to 60 calls a day from people asking about the managed isolation fee and waiver process.

8.45am: Siouxsie & Toby on contacts, community transmission and clusters

You’d be forgiven for feeling a bit baffled by the many interconnecting threads of New Zealand’s new community Covid-19 outbreak. Fear not: the latest explainer from dream team Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris it is all about contacts (both close and casual), community transmission and clusters.

The below gif is a nifty teaser – check out the full story here.

8.30am: ‘Progress does not mean victory’ – WHO director general

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organisation, has issued a warning to countries experiencing fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 after long periods with no cases.

While not mentioning New Zealand, which recently experienced a new outbreak after 103 days of no transmission, it seems clear Tedros had us in mind.

“Several countries around the world are now experiencing fresh outbreaks after a long period with little or no transmission,” he said in a media briefing overnight. “These countries are a cautionary tale for those that are now seeing a downward trend in cases.”

“Progress does not mean victory. The fact remains that most people remain susceptible to this virus,” he continued. “That’s why it’s vital that countries are able to quickly identify and prevent clusters, to prevent community transmission and the possibility of new restrictions. No country can just ride this out until we have a vaccine.

“A vaccine will be a vital tool, and we hope that we will have one as soon as possible. But there’s no guarantee that we will, and even if we do have a vaccine, it won’t end the pandemic on its own.”

“We must all learn to control and manage this virus using the tools we have now, and to make the adjustments to our daily lives that are needed to keep ourselves and each other safe.”

Tedros also spoke of the inefficacy of lockdowns long term. “So-called lockdowns enabled many countries to suppress transmission and take the pressure off their health systems. But lockdowns are not a long-term solution for any country. We do not need to choose between lives and livelihoods, or between health and the economy. That’s a false choice.”

You can listen to his comments in full below, with the relevant section beginning at about 5:50.

http://terrance.who.int/mediacentre/presser/WHO-AUDIO_Emergencies_Coronavirus_Press_Conference_21AUG2020.mp3

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Jacinda Ardern confirmed cabinet will be reconvening on Monday to decide whether or not Auckland will be shifting out of alert level three, which won’t be happening before midnight Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases of Covid-19, nine in the community and two at the border.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed an earlier confirmed case was connected to the cluster, possibly having caught the virus on the bus.

Reserve Bank data showed almost 11,000 homeowners were in arrears with their mortgages.

President Trump once again referred to New Zealand’s “massive outbreak”.

The annual suicide statistics were released, in the hope it would end speculation about suicide numbers during lockdown.

