Live updates, August 21: What will cabinet be considering this morning?

11.15am: The day ahead – when will our alert levels drop?

As mentioned in an earlier update, cabinet will today be reviewing our current alert levels. Currently, Auckland sits in alert level three and the rest of the country remains in level two. There are a number of considerations that will be made today, taking into account the latest advice from Ashley Bloomfield and the Ministry of Health.

Current cases

According to the Ministry of Health, New Zealand currently has 101 active cases of Covid-19. There are 78 cases linked to the Auckland community cluster, and 21 are in quarantine. The remaining two cases have no known links: one of these is the Rydges Hotel maintenance worker, and another was a worker at the St Lukes mall in Auckland.

Despite the community transmission, early signs suggest the decision to move back into lockdown are working. There has been no sudden surge in cases, and the fact that only two confirmed cases have no known links to either the border to the cluster is promising.

Testing numbers

As of yesterday there were 1,626,500 registered users of the government’s Covid tracer app. On Wednesday, 18,091 tests were processed, bringing the total test count since the recent outbreak to 154,000.

“Based on testing, we do have a strong indication that there has been no unseen transmission outside of the border and aside from the mystery Rydges case, and that does not seem to have resulted in any further transmission,” Hipkins told media yesterday.

Similarly, Bloomfield was encouraged by the rise in testing; when questioned on the level of testing outside of Auckland, Bloomfield said he has been satisfied. About two thirds of the testing has been done in Auckland, Bloomfield said, since the recent outbreak.

Level 1.5?

There has been a lot of talk over the past weeks about a potential “level 1.5”, which could see the country return to a degree of freedom – but with some added protections in place, such as mask usage.

Earlier in the week, Ashley Bloomfield discussed what a possible alert level between one and two could look like.

“I think we should aim to get back to life as normal as possible, but the new normal will include I think perhaps a little more physical distancing, more frequent availability and use of hand gels, possibly even use of masks in some settings,” he said.

“What I sense is that all New Zealanders would prefer that we stayed in alert level one and would be prepared to perhaps modify what our behaviours are in alert level one…

“It may be that there’s somewhere between a one and two so we can maintain that really open economy and do as much as we’d like to in terms of attending large events and so on.”

It’s also possible that with Auckland currently in level three, the supercity could drop to something in between two and three in order to further limit the spread of Covid-19.

When will we find out?

Jacinda Ardern will be fronting today’s 1pm media briefing, alongside the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield. It’s expected she will reveal more about cabinet’s considerations this morning, however, a decision on our alert levels is unlikely unless a sudden change is required.

Keeping with the usual trend of 48-hours notice being provided, it’s likely Ardern will make a formal announcement on our alert levels at a press conference on Monday.

9.25am: Trump triples down on claim NZ has had ‘massive’ outbreak

It’s like he’s obsessed with us. President Trump has name-dropped New Zealand for the third time in a week, calling the five new cases of Covid-19 we had yesterday a “massive outbreak”.

Trump also repeated his very disputable claim that his handling of the pandemic has been “incredible”.

Trump compares the US coronavirus outbreak favorably with New Zealand and South Korea. Those countries together had under 300 new Covid cases yesterday. The US had more than 43,000. pic.twitter.com/sIxHhqUAFQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2020

9.05am: ‘There have been mistakes’ – Sir Brian Roche

“We seem to want to beat ourselves up for every infringement, and as a citizen I find that surprising,” Sir Brian Roche, who is now in charge of a new team set up to oversee existing efforts to stamp out the virus, said this morning.

The team was announced yesterday in the wake of border bungles and the resurgence of Covid-19 in the community. It will be co-chaired by Heather Simpson, who recently did a review of the country’s health system.

When questioned this morning on Newstalk ZB about the lack of tests at the border, Roche said: “A mistake was made, there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of risk. No one goes to work to make a mistake, we shouldn’t overstate it.

“There have been mistakes made. There have been some mis-communications – let’s just simplify it, sort it out and move on.”

Roche said it was a “cheap shot” to criticise the fact that the health response involves a number of different departments, but did say that sums up the public sector.

“This is a cross Government thing – it’s led by health, the health voice is very loud but it requires a collective effort. Not everybody works as easily in that environment as you would hope,” he said.

8.05am: Wage subsidy extension open for applications

Eligible businesses are today able to apply for a new two-week extension of the wage subsidy, providing up to $1,171.60 per worker.

Applications for the new wage subsidy and current extension will be open on the MSD website from 1pm today, until the start of September.

“The wage subsidy has protected more than 1.7 million jobs and we know it works. That’s why we moved quickly to introduce the new wage subsidy to support businesses for the two weeks Auckland is at alert level three,” finance minister Grant Robertson said.

7.55am: Release of suicide stats hoped to end speculation

It’s hoped the release of the annual suicide statistics will end speculation about suicide numbers, director of the Suicide Prevention Office, Carla na Nagara said.

“Inaccurate, speculative and distressing information about the relationship between suicide risk and the Covid-19 response is unhelpful and has the potential to cause significant harm,” she said.

“While the Covid-19 response may have significant, long term effects on people’s lives, an increase in suicides is not inevitable,” according to na Nagara.

The annual provisional suicide statistics show that in the year to June 30, 2020, there was a drop from 13.93 per 100,000 people to 13.01.

7.45am: Cabinet to review alert levels today

Today marks a week since Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland would be remaining in alert level three, and the rest of the country in level two, for a further 12 days. At this stage, the restrictions are due to change at midnight on Wednesday.

Cabinet will today be considering the latest health advice and whether or not to extend the lockdown or end it early. RNZ’s reporting that cabinet will not be making “a definitive decision” today on whether to relax the alert levels, however.

The prime minister will be fronting today’s 1pm briefing where she is expected to discuss the outcome of cabinet’s discussions. We’ll bring that to you live this afternoon.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We’ve had a glut of border policies announced in recent days, as parties look to explain what they’d do differently in an attempt to prevent outbreaks. We’ll focus the most on the National party plan – for the obvious reason that they’re the party that could form an alternative government. But there have also been ideas put forward by Act and NZ First worth mentioning.

A top line aspect of it all would be the establishment of a new agency to oversee the borders, reports Radio NZ. According to deputy leader Gerry Brownlee, that would be “resourced to act as a centre of expertise. It will have the personnel, technology and capability to provide a world-class defence against Covid-19.” Party leader Judith Collins also made the point that the current approach had been stood up in an “ad-hoc” way, and a better system was needed. The policy comes the day after the government directed the defence force to deploy many more soldiers at managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Another major aspect of the National plan is to require everyone flying into New Zealand to return a negative Covid-19 test before boarding. That wouldn’t necessarily preclude still having to do the quarantine period, and such a policy would almost certainly reduce the likelihood of people with the virus coming in. The issues for and against the idea were debated by Collins and health minister Chris Hipkins in successive interviews on Newstalk ZB – Hipkins said he had actually considered such a policy, before rejecting it, because “a number of people coming into New Zealand gain their infections while in transit. Between when they leave and when they arrive is actually the highest risk time for gaining the virus.” The Greens also criticised this one on the grounds it might strand many New Zealanders overseas if they couldn’t access a test, let alone if they were actually sick and needed to get home for care.

Finally, National’s full release included suggestions that lockdowns could be conducted in more targeted ways, for shorter durations. This would be part of a wider policy direction (which in fairness, is shared by the government) of aiming to reduce the need for lockdowns. Unfortunately, targeted lockdowns are probably a bit of a red herring, as was seen in Victoria where attempts were made to limit restrictions, until such a policy became untenable. All in all though, the policy represents a fairly firm commitment from National to an elimination strategy. As Justin Giovannetti writes, National’s policy also represents a quite important philosophical change in approach in recent weeks – “the opposition’s plan builds on the border system created by the Labour-led government and veers away from ideas that would allow businesses or universities to open private isolation facilities.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



NZ had five more cases of Covid-19, all linked to the community cluster.

It’s believed the Rydges Hotel worker who tested positive earlier this week may have caught the virus from an elevator, Ashley Bloomfield said.

A raft of security enhancements are being rolled out to managed isolation and quarantine facilities, including thermal CCTV cameras.

National will create a new border agency to protect the country from Covid-19 if elected in October, it announced.

Winston Peters said the court got it wrong when it ruled the first nine days of the nationwide lockdown were illegal.

The Greens called for guaranteed paid sick leave to be doubled to 10 days.

Act released its Covid response policy, including the promise that most returnees would be able to isolate at home.

Former president Barack Obama excoriated Donald Trump in a speech to the Democratic National Convention.

President Trump doubled down on his claim that NZ’s seeing “a big surge” in Covid-19 cases

