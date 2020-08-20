Live updates, August 20: The court ‘got it wrong’ on lockdown legality – Peters

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 20, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ is in level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Greens call for paid sick leave to double

The Green Party want you to get an extra five guaranteed paid sick days, as part of the response to Covid-19. Currently, the minimum sick leave allowance for employees is just five days.

The Greens’ workplace relations spokesperson Jan Logie said that’s not enough: “The Green Party is calling for this to double to ten days, so people can do their part by staying home and reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19,” she said.

“We’ll also explore ways to support small businesses to adapt to this change.

“We all have an incredibly important role to play in keeping Covid-19 out of our communities, and that includes staying home when unwell.”

Logie said that, due to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has set very firm guidelines telling people to stay home if they’re sick, but the government needs to make sure people can do that without worrying about paying the bills.

“Self-isolating when unwell is a crucial part of the public health response. However, it shouldn’t be working people having to shoulder the burden of this by being made to take unpaid sick leave. Working people have raised this concern already, and we should listen to them,” she said.

New Zealand currently has lower sick leave provisions than almost all other OECD countries, Logie said, with most countries providing at least two weeks’ paid leave – including Australia.

7.45am: The court ‘got it wrong’ on lockdown legality – Peters

The deputy prime minister has slammed the court ruling that the first nine days of the nationwide lockdown were illegal. The High Court yesterday ruled that while the lockdown was “justified”, it was not lawful.

Winston Peters told Newstalk ZB this morning that the “laws of this country were not sufficient” and the safety and security of the public was more important.

“It was only nine days for god’s sake,” he said. Peters said that, in this case, he thinks the court got it wrong.

Meanwhile, Peters also discussed his new border policy that he announced yesterday. He wants to create a completely new agency, which would be responsible for border management. The country’s managed quarantine and isolation facilities would also be moved from hotels into army bases.

“We asked for the military to be used before we went into lockdown in the first place,” Peters told the programme.

“You have your biggest city in the country, we’re bringing people into there, threatening the huge population. We could have isolated properly and ensured people were safe and we were not endangering the population of the country.”

Peters said there are a number of army bases that could be used, naming Whangaparaoa, Ohakea and Waiouru, and the cost would be far less than it is to house people in hotels.

“We have got the facilities, we have got the land and we have the soldiers. The cost put against the hotels could be $1 to $5,” he claimed.

The military, Peters said, are “used to taking orders” which would prevent the risk of further breaches. Doubling down on his claim that the Auckland cluster and the Rydges Hotel case have been caused by slip-ups at the border, Peters said: “We’ve got two border breaches” and said there is no evidence yet it’s been contained.

Never passing up a chance to criticise the National Party, Peters said they would have done an even worse job if they were in charge of the Covid response: “they’d have run this country down.”

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Six days ago, when the prime minister announced that Auckland would remain in alert level three and the remainder of New Zealand in level two until the end of Wednesday August 26, Jacinda Ardern also promised that the settings would be reviewed – and that review comes tomorrow.

Cabinet will be given three options to consider, reports veteran press gallery journalist Richard Harman on his Politik site this morning. According to information leaked to him, “the options at the moment range from pessimistic to optimistic based on the Covid situation”. Those three options? The most pessimistic read on the state of the outbreak would see Auckland remain at level three for a further fortnight, and the rest of the country stay at level two.

The second option would drop Auckland to “level two plus”: a more restrictive version of the current settings across the remainder of the country; the rest of New Zealand would return to alert level one (or, perhaps the “level 1.5” floated by Ashley Bloomfield in recent days). Option three would put Auckland at level two and the rest of New Zealand at level one. Harman’s pick? The middle option.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were six new cases of Covid-19, five of which were connected to the community cluster and one imported.

The first nine days of the nationwide level four lockdown were unlawful, but justified, a court ruled.

A “small team” led by Heather Simpson and Sir Brian Roche is being brought in to help the Ministry of Health with its testing plan.

An additional 500 defence force personnel will be deployed at managed isolation facilities, and there will be extra support at the maritime border.

Two Countdown stores in Auckland temporarily closed after shoppers tested positive for Covid-19, and it was confirmed a case visited Hobbiton.

Health minister Chris Hipkins met with Air New Zealand over concerns around protocols for international airline crew.

National and Labour traded barbs in the house over who was better at managing Covid.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates.