Live updates, August 19: How Rydges worker caught Covid remains a mystery

8.30am: Impact of level three lockdown on business revealed

A survey of Auckland businesses reveals just how the alert level three lockdown is impacting on their ability to operate.

The survey, undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours, shows that:

Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100%

Only 28% of businesses are operating at 75%

Only 24% of businesses are operating at 50%

Only 18%of businesses are operating at 25%

10% of businesses are not operating at all.

“The number of businesses that are operating at 100% has halved since last week,” said Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“This is not sustainable and an approach that is not an immediate default to a level three lockdown each time we have a resurgence at any level needs to be found.”

8.15am: Collins calls for accountability over border bungle

National’s leader wants a head to roll over the mishap at the border which saw many frontline workers not be tested for Covid-19.

“This is a massive failure for the government,” Judith Collins told RNZ this morning. She wouldn’t lay blame at the feet of Ashley Bloomfield, but said in this case it’s the prime minister’s responsibility.

“You don’t as a prime minister put out a press release on June 23 saying ‘we’re testing all the frontline staff at the the border’ and then the public finds out eight weeks later that it was untrue,” she said.

Collins said testing of border facing staff should be mandatory, despite her party voting against legislation that would have implemented this. “That was also the legislation that allowed police to go wandering into your home without a warrant,” she said.

National’s border policy is set to be released later this week.

7.50am: How Rydges worker caught Covid still a mystery

Just how a maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19 remains a mystery. Genome testing has revealed there are no links to the existing Auckland cluster.

“We still don’t have a good understanding of exactly how the maintenance worker would have picked up Covid-19 from the hotel,” health minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ. There’s no indication, he said, that the worker came into contact with anybody who tested positive for the virus.

But, he said nothing has yet been ruled out. “My understanding is [the virus spreading through] air conditioning is unlikely, but unlikely doesn’t mean impossible,” he said. “Surface transfer is certainly possible,” Hipkins added.

“Testing results suggest that the person’s infection was recent… all of the tests of their co-workers have come back negative, all of their close contacts have also come back negative.”

Hipkins said that if anybody else had caught the virus from this particular case, it would almost certainly be known by now. “There is no unidentified spread,” he said. A move to alert level four, Hipkins said, is not on the cards yet.

The minister in charge of managed isolation, Megan Woods, told Newstalk ZB the Rydges case was not caused by the “border leaking”.

“We have gone through very methodically, through all the evidence, about where he was as a maintenance worker, what rooms he was in. There is absolutely no evidence this is a border leak. Obviously something has happened – we will continue to chase it down,” she said.

7.40am: Rydges case ‘second border breach’, says Peters

The deputy prime minister has doubled down on his unproven claim that the community outbreak of Covid-19 was caused by a breach at the border.

Last week, Winston Peters told Australian media he had been given a tip-off about a border breach by a New Zealand journalist who was “usually very reliable”.

The Herald’s reporting that Peters has said there’s a “second border breach” and that heads need to roll. “What you have to do though is find out where the direction was followed and if it wasn’t followed, why, and if it’s inadequate in terms of an answer then that person must go – it’s that simple,” he said.

Peters said that while the health minister Chris Hipkins was accountable, he was not directly responsible and therefore does not need to lose his job.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The question of testing dominated exchanges in parliament yesterday, with the government under pressure to account for the managed isolation systems. As the NZ Herald reports, neither the PM Jacinda Ardern nor health minister Chris Hipkins gave a full defence of what had happened – Ardern said it wasn’t good enough, and Hipkins said it was “disappointing and frustrating” that testing hadn’t been happening to the degree he thought it had been. After attempts at justifying the discrepancy between all staff being tested and the actual numbers, National leader Judith Collins accused the PM of performing “verbal gymnastics”.

Who is supposed to be responsible for this, at a ministerial or accountability level? That was something Newshub attempted to pin down, and the results were not exactly edifying for the government. It could theoretically be health minister Hipkins, managed isolation minister Megan Woods, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, or head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb – or some combination of all of them. Deputy PM Winston Peters is calling for heads to roll over the failures. And as Politik reports, there is an undercurrent of friction between Hipkins and Bloomfield, with Hipkins making an “admission which amounted to an accusation that his Ministry had lied to him” in parliament.

On the wider question of testing as a result of the outbreak, the results have been much more positive. Our live blog reported that more than 100,000 have been processed in the last five days, which is a staggering figure, and shows that when push comes to shove the system can work effectively. However, as Radio NZ reports, there was also a backtracking on a previous plan to test all port workers in Auckland and Tauranga, and rein it in to just cover those in higher risk areas.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Twelve are linked to the current cluster, and one is a MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) worker who contracted it from a returnee at Rydges Hotel.

Health minister Chris Hipkins denied the Rydges case demonstrated a “system failure”, while National leader Judith Collins claimed Hipkins had misled the public over the lack of border testing.

Across Auckland, 97% of all staff in MIQ facilities have now been tested, according to the government.

The man who began the untrue rumour about the origins of the cluster has apologised and said he’s ready to “face the consequences”.

A security guard at an Auckland MIQ facility has been suspended after sharing a list of people staying there to a private Snapchat group.

Despite Auckland remaining in level three lockdown, some senior students will be allowed back into the classroom this week, it was announced.

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 222 new cases of Covid-19, its lowest daily increase in almost a month. There were 17 more deaths.

President Donald Trump criticised New Zealand’s “big surge” on the same day the US recorded another 42,000 cases.

The virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off with impassioned speeches by Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama, among others.

