Live updates, August 18: Watch – Trump talks NZ’s ‘big’ Covid surge

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 18, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.40am: ‘We don’t want that’ – Trump on our ‘big’ Covid surge

Well, Obama never tweeted about New Zealand – but surely Trump name-dropping us in a campaign speech is the same?

The president was addressing a crowd in Minnesota when he brought up our “big” surge of Covid cases. New Zealand has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 58 currently in the community. The US has almost 5.5 million cases. 170,000 people have died.

“They were holding up names of countries and now they’re saying ‘whoops’,” the president said.

“In fact, even New Zealand… they beat it, they beat, it was like front page [news], they beat it because they wanted to show me something.

“The problem is [there is a] big surge in New Zealand… we don’t want that,” he said.

Watch below:

8.15am: Collins surprised by Brownlee’s Covid conspiracy questions

National’s Gerry Brownlee has been surprisingly quiet since Auckland returned to level three last week. Prior to the shift, the deputy leader had been quick to allege possible collusion between the director general of health and the prime minister regarding Covid-19 community transmission. As The Spinoff’s managing editor Duncan Greive wrote at the time: Gerry Brownlee just thinks it’s interesting.

Last week, Brownlee said he found it interesting that Covid-19 had returned to the community so soon after the issuance of mask guidance, Ardern’s visit to a mask factory and Bloomfield’s Covid-19 test.

Today, National’s leader Judith Collins further distanced herself from those comments. She told TVNZ “it was a bit of a surprise” to hear the comments Brownlee made and said he has since apologised.

“There has been a lot of theories going around on social media… but until we actually know, it’s best not to indulge in them,” Collins said.

“Gerry was just reflecting that anxiety that we were hearing.”

7.50am: Testing of border workers now ‘absolutely mandated’ – PM

The prime minister said she thought all border workers were being tested, whether or not they had symptoms, before Auckland’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. It’s since been confirmed many were slipping through the cracks.

Responding to the lack of testing, Ardern told TVNZ’s Breakfast it now looked like “the vast majority, if not all,” have been tested.

“It isn’t an order now: it’s absolutely mandated,” she said. Any claim that the government had been complacent was rejected, Ardern said.

Ardern told RNZ she had heard of some reluctance around asymptomatic testing, which was unacceptable. “That is something that we need to make sure in the future is not a barrier,” she said.

However, the prime minister said that even a weekly testing regime is not “foolproof”. She said it’s also important to have wide use of PPE and other infection control preventions in place.

Ashley Bloomfield refused to label the lack of testing at the border a “failure” when pushed on the matter during yesterday’s 1pm briefing. Instead, he described it as a miscommunication.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said she tried to put her personal view aside when deciding whether or not to delay the election. “October 17 is where I landed,” she told TVNZ’s Breakfast. The decision to shift the election was widely backed by parties with sitting MPs. Only the Greens were on the record as wanting polling day to remain on September 19.

7.40am: Some school students to be allowed back this week

Despite Auckland remaining in an alert level three lockdown, some senior students will be allowed back into the classroom this week.

Auckland Grammar Headmaster Tim O’Connor told RNZ he’s been calling for additional flexibility especially for students so close to crucial assessments. He said the extra time away from the classroom would be expensive, especially for students sitting Cambridge examinations.

On hearing the news it will be permitted, O’Connor told RNZ he was ecstatic. “It gives them the opportunity to get prompt responses from teachers. Anything we can give them they’ll be grateful for,” he said.

It would mean a lot of organisation to ensure physical distancing of one metre inside and two metres outside, classes of 20 or fewer and teachers only being associated with one group of students although the bubble of students could have more than one teacher.

“It might mean students aren’t with us for the entire day… any form of face-to-face contact is great for our young people.”

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the election will be delayed by four weeks. Here’s a report on that from Justin Giovannetti, who writes that it follows consultation from a wide range of other political parties, many of whom were calling for a delay. “Moving an election date, especially this late in the electoral cycle is a significant decision. In the end what matters most is what is in the best interests of voters and our democracy,” said Ardern. Moreover, she made it clear that this delay would be a one off – if there is another Covid outbreak, we’ll just have to deal with it. We’ve updated all of our key dates for the campaign accordingly.

In response, the Electoral Commission has swung into action. The NZ Herald reports they’ll now have to update a lot of their material and communications, but are confident about getting it done. Incidentally, the Electoral Commission had always intended to run the election as if the country were at alert level two, so logistically not a lot necessarily changes for them. It does also bring a new crop of voters into the frame – Stuff reports thousands of teenagers will turn 18 between the old date and the new date, and will thus become eligible.

In terms of the political reaction, NZ First welcomed the decision, as it had been one of the options the party had pushed for. ACT also said the same, with David Seymour saying “ACT believes a free and fair contest requires that we have four weeks at Level 1 in the run up to Election Day. If the Government manages to contain the Auckland outbreak, and we don’t have further lockdowns, then today’s decision will allow that to happen” – the statement also included some jabs about the government’s response. The Greens by contrast hit out at other parties, saying “we have been incredibly disappointed to see the National and other small parties continue to use the weekend to bang on about what would suit them best politically when it comes to the Election Day date.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community. The total number of active cases is now 78, of which 58 are connected to the community cluster.

The 2020 election has been postponed and will now be held on October 17 – four weeks later than its original September 19 date.

Businesses will receive more support from the government with Finance Minister Grant Robertson announcing details of the wage subsidy extension.

Watercare’s CEO has resigned after coming under fire for his $775,000 salary as Auckland faces the most severe drought in its history.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates