Live updates, August 17: Decision on election delay coming this morning

August 17, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two.

What you need to know:

A decision on whether the election will be delayed is coming at 10am.

There are 69 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand; 49 are linked to the community cluster.

Auckland remains in alert level three, with the rest of the country at level two.

9.15am: Border exemption for billionaire’s golf course designer and ‘shapers’

A golf course designer and three ‘shapers’ have been approved entry to New Zealand, according to a BusinessDesk report. The four were granted exemptions by Immigration NZ as “critical workers” for US billionaire Ric Kayne’s coastal Te Arai Links courses north of Auckland.

The exemptions were approved on July 14, to allow the four into the country to work on one of the two 18-hole ‘championship level’ courses planned for Kayne’s development.

Managing partner of Te Arai Links, Jim Rohrstaff, told BusinessDesk the golf course “architect” and the shapers would work hands-on to develop the course.

He said without those key staff, work on Te Arai Links cannot proceed.

8.20am: Majority want election delayed – new poll

60% of people want the September election delayed, according to a new poll in the Herald this morning.

1000 people were surveyed over the four days after Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that Auckland was moving into alert level three, and the rest of the country into level two. The poll’s revealed that while 40% back next month’s election date staying put, the majority want it delayed. However, there is no consensus among those wanting a delay as to when the election should be held.

24% believe it should be held in November, 15 per cent want it delayed by one month to October – and 21 per cent said it should wait until next year.

November is the latest the election can be held without having to recall parliament to vote to extend the three-year parliamentary term.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern will be revealing her decision on the election date at 10am. We’ll have all the latest for you here.

7.50am: Election delay decision coming at 10am

The prime minister will be revealing her decision on whether to delay the election at 10am this morning. It follows calls from the opposition and Labour’s coalition partner New Zealand First to shift next month’s election due to the ongoing community outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking on RNZ this morning, health minister Chris Hipkins rejected concerns around fairness for the opposition by going ahead with the election. National has claimed it would be unfair for the election to go ahead without them having sufficient time to campaign. “We can also go the other way: we can have governments deferring elections because they don’t feel like the environment is going to assist their reelection chances,” Hipkins said. The prime minister, he said, will be thinking about an election delay from a “logistical” perspective, rather than deciding it based on fairness.

“From a constitutional standpoint the key criteria has to be making sure everybody can vote,” Hipkins said.

Calls to delay election “100% electioneering” – Shaw

The Greens’ co-leader James Shaw wants “certainty” on the election date. “I hope the prime minister makes her choice based on the good advice of our health officials and the electoral commission,” he said.

Shaw told RNZ the prime minister has asked for his view on the matter, and he told her the election should go ahead on September 19 “unless the advice coming back from the Electoral Commission and health officials is that… we won’t be able to hold a proper election at that time.”

The calls by National and NZ First to delay the election were, Shaw said: “100% electioneering.”

“What we’ve seen is that there are some political parties clearly prioritising their electoral fortunes over the health of our communities and the strength of our democracy.”

7.40am: More confirmed cases of Covid-19

Auckland’s ANZ Centre is the latest site to be connected to a case of Covid-19. In an email seen by The Spinoff, the centre’s operators Precinct Properties say they’ve been advised an occupant of level 33 of the ANZ Centre in downtown Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19. They reportedly tested positive yesterday after being in the building on Monday and Tuesday last week, while asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the White Cross medical centre in Auckland’s New Lynn has been temporarily closed after a patient tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend. Staff who were working when the man visited the clinic on Saturday are now being tested and the clinic is closed for a deep clean, reports the Herald.

The health minister told media this morning the details of more community cases will be revealed during today’s 1pm health briefing.

Top stories from The Bulletin

The first point to note about managed isolation facilities – we don’t necessarily know that was where this latest outbreak came from. Alternative theories are still being pursued, and one of them may turn out to be the correct one. Genome sequencing is currently being used to figure that out, reports One News. However, that doesn’t stop serious questions being asked about the country’s most important line of defence against Covid-19.

The particular concern here started with a story about testing, in which it was revealed that many staff working in and around these facilities had never been tested, Newshub’s Michael Morrah reported. That was followed up with another story in which some workers who had been face to face with arrivals say they either hadn’t been tested, or hadn’t even been offered tests. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this is not what the public had been promised was happening.

Health minister Chris Hipkins said he too had been misled about the state of testing by health officials, reports the NZ Herald. He has also assured the public that such testing will now definitely happen, and that there were health checks going on for workers throughout the period – which while it isn’t a formal test isn’t nothing. Hipkins also said he “absolutely accepts responsibility” for those tests not taking place – it is unclear what exactly taking responsibility means in this situation, but he’s taking it, and presumably if these issues aren’t fixed immediately there will be resignations. Speaking on Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Collective yesterday afternoon, finance minister Grant Robertson also took pains to stress that tens of thousands of people had been through managed isolation – including some who were Covid-positive – without it getting out.

Yesterday's key stories



There were 13 new cases of Covid-19, 12 in the community and one in managed isolation.

An AUT student who attended its Auckland City Campus has tested positive, the university confirmed.

Health minister Chris Hipkins warned the public not to share the “completely untrue” rumours about the origin of the new cluster.

National leader Judith Collins called the lack of testing in the Jet Park facility a “massive failure” by the government.

Winston Peters called for the election to be delayed, arguing that a free and fair election would be impossible on September 19.

The prime minister’s office responded that Ardern had already “proactively sought” the views of the leaders of every political party on a potential postponement.

