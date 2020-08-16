Live updates, August 16: Auckland Council says stay home; Collins on border protection ‘failure’

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 15, bringing you the latest on New Zealand news and Covid-19 as it returns to the community. Auckland is now in alert level three and the rest of NZ level two. More details here. Official information here. Contact us at info@thespinoff.co.nz.

10.00am: Collins calls government’s border protection “massive failure”

A tense exchange between National leader Judith Collins and Q+A’s Jack Tame this morning saw Tame grilling the opposition leader on what she would do differently in protecting the border if she were in the PM’s chair.

It began as a question about why Collins believes the election should be delayed, with Collins replying that three-and-a-half weeks post-lockdown (less for early voters) wasn’t enough time for voters to get their heads around the parties’ respective policies. “I think it’s the right and fair thing to do. The democratic fairness is absolutely crucial.”

Collins said she has a list of 71 countries where voting has been delayed due to Covid-19, and had received legal advice from the Electoral Commission. “We would help the government if they wanted to push it out to next year.”

Collins later criticised the government’s lack of testing of frontline staff at the Jet Park hotel, calling their inability to prevent or trace the latest outbreak “massive failures”.

“We’d have a far more competent system.”

When pushed for details on how her party would do things differently, Collins stated: “We would not promise and fail to deliver.”

When Tame began to question National’s recent track record of trust, citing National MP Hamish Walker​’s leaking of confidential patient information to media, and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee’s comments last week implying that the government was withholding information about the outbreak, Collins defended Brownlee saying: “He was simply reflecting the level of anxiety of the public.”

Tame asked who Collins shared the information with once she was briefed about the recent alert level announcements, with Collins replying she had only told her deputy.

When Tame asked “No one else?” Collins demanded to know what he was implying and a heated exchange ensued.

“I’m just interested to know who you would tell, it’s an issue of trust, isn’t it?”

“I think you’re doing exactly what you’ve accused Gerry Brownlee of doing,” Collins replied

Tame ended the interview: “I’m just asking questions.”

Later Tame put the question to health minister Chris Hipkins, asking why frontline staff weren’t being tested compulsorily, even though the border remained our greatest vulnerability.

Hipkins was vague in his answer, except to say that they believed it wasn’t needed under level one.

Hipkins also said a strategy was in place for an election under alert level two and that the health and safety of voters was the priority for the government.

7.55am: Michelle Langstone on lockdown part two.

On The Spinoff now, essayist Michelle Langstone reckons with the familiar fugue of a lockdown announcement: “The empty bread baskets looked like the shells of insects who had moved on to better things. A bloke in a mask brushed past me, muttering: “Gone. It’s all gone. The bread is gone.””

Read The lockdown: redux here.

7.30am: Today’s live update

The Spinoff understands finance minister Grant Robertson is set to give today’s update on the latest Covid-19 cases at 1.00pm. Jacinda Ardern will front to media at 10am tomorrow to deliver a decision on the possible deferral of the upcoming general election and referenda.

7.15am: Auckland Council aren’t angry, they’re disappointed

A media release from Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee chair councillor Alf Filipaina expressed disappointment at the number of Aucklanders out and about this weekend, saying they were putting themselves and their families at risk.

“While it’s OK to go for a walk at your local park or beach – that is, set out on foot from home or drive a short distance to a local site – it’s not OK to pack up the family and head to a spot on the other side of the region,” he said.”

Alert level three guidelines on the Ministry of Health website recommend you “go to you nearest beach or park, not your favourite one”. It says you should only exercise alone or with the people in your extended bubble. Activities such as horse riding, surfing, swimming and tramping are allowed if you have experience, otherwise low-risk activity is encouraged.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Seven new cases of Covid-19 in the community were announced. Six of the new cases are linked to the existing Auckland cluster and one remains under investigation.

There are now 56 active cases – 37 in the community and 19 at the border.

Testing of surfaces at the Americold cool store in Mt Wellington is being processed to establish if the virus could’ve been imported via freight.

The Cook Islands has closed its border to incoming flights. The move came as an Auckland-based Cook Islands GP and former Cook Islands PM, Dr Joe Williams, tested positive.

Jetstar will suspend all New Zealand flights from midnight Tuesday until at least August 26.

Home Learning TV – Papa Kāinga TV will be back on screens, according to the Ministry of Education and TVNZ.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates