August 18, 2020
Image: Tina Tiller

Politics podcast: The Gone By Lunchtime guide to political edging

Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas forget how to record a podcast over Zoom.

Most elements of life under lockdown feel a little bit easier the second time around, but not recording an episode of Gone By Lunchtime. After being held up for over an hour by a confusing tech issue (Ben’s new phone doesn’t have a headphone port), the renowned podcasting trio finally get stuck into the week’s political issues, of which there are a few.

Topics include: the election date (it’s changed), community transmission (it’s back), Gerry Brownlee, conspiracy theories, Judith Collins, why National should run a Fat Freddy’s Drop inspired campaign, and the concept of “political edging”. Ben’s a bit mean about Ashley Bloomfield, there’s a bit of Zorb chat, and a nostalgic shout out to Merv and the Bad Boys of Brexit too. Miss those guys.

