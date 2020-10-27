Live updates, October 27: ‘Clearly, more went wrong’ – National Party review under way

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 27. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach us at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

Ashley Bloomfield will be providing today’s 1pm Covid-19 media update in Wellington.

Labour and the Greens are meeting to continue negotiating a possible coalition or confidence and supply agreement.

9.35am: Sky, Spark connect further with new sport bundles

Spark customers will be able to access Sky’s sport service Sky Sport Now in bundle deals from November 16, the two businesses have announced.

It comes ahead of the two companies becoming competitors, with Sky expected to move into the broadband field next year.

The new agreement is for an initial period of up to six months, with the sport bundle available to Spark customers on selected mobile and broadband plans.

Spark subscribers can already access Sky’s Neon service at a discounted price or as part of bundles.

In a statement, Sky’s CCO Chaz Savage said: “Our ambition at Sky is to have our superb content in the hands of every New Zealander, in ways that work for them.

“This is just one more way that we can offer Sky’s sport content to Kiwis. Spark customers who choose to buy our streaming service Sky Sport Now in this bundle will have access to our great range of sport content across 12 Sky Sport channels.”

8.10am: Police hunt two gunmen after shots fired at patrol car

A pair of gunmen are on the loose in Northland, south of Kerikeri, after shooting at a police officer in the early hours of this morning.

Police say a car pulled out in front of a police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on state highway 11 near the Puketona Junction with State Highway 10. The incident has resulted in the closure of state highway 11 this morning while investigations continue.

The officer was unharmed but their car’s front windscreen was shattered by a gunshot, police say.

Work is now underway to identify and locate the vehicle and men involved in the shooting.

7.40am: ‘More went wrong’ – Judith Collins speaks ahead of National Party review

The National Party is set to reassemble this week to discuss plans for opposition, as the party sets its sights on 2023.

A review is also under way, looking at what went right and what went wrong in the party’s 2020 election campaign.

Leader Judith Collins, speaking on RNZ, wouldn’t be pressed on what issues the review would touch on, but said “clearly more went wrong” than right for the party this year.

“The review is a matter for the board and they are putting that all together,” Collins said.

Asked to provide one thing that did go well, Collins cited the party’s volunteers: “I think that our volunteers came out and they supported us, they did everything that was asked of them.”

Collins expected that all re-elected MPs will stay with the party, including long-serving members Nick Smith and Gerry Brownlee who both lost their seats but will be returned on the list.

Shane Reti, the party’s health spokesperson, only leads by a small margin in his seat, ahead of special votes. Collins wouldn’t predict whether he’ll make it back.”That’s up to the votes, you never know what’s going to happen,” Collins said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

One of the weeping sores of the health system is the high cost of dental care, and the health effects that flow from that. It’s not free like other healthcare is, and as a result many people cannot choose to get dental treatment. For an explanation of the funding system, and an explanation of the effects of that on poorer communities, it’s worth going back to this edition of The Side Eye from March.

Over the weekend, the issue was thrown into stark relief by an exploration of how the cost of dentistry affects Northland, by The Hui. Even those who are working full time in Kaikohe can’t necessarily afford to get dental care, and existing services are stretched to their limits. It leaves people resorting to drastic and dangerous measures, like attempting to pull their own teeth out with pliers. Others simply live in constant, chronic pain. The problems are well known – as Newshub reported months ago, the government received a report in 2018 on how to improve access to adult dental care, and simply sat on it for well over a year.

It briefly looked like the issue might become part of the election campaign, but then both major parties chose not to offer anything major. National’s package involved $30 million for dental education, including a free toothbrush. Labour promised to triple the emergency grant available to low income people, but stopped well short of bringing dental care into the wider free health system. Not doing so may well be a short-sighted decision – as journalist and lawyer Cat MacLennan wrote on Newsroom at the start of the year, “our refusal to provide free dental care to adults carries with it costs for the entire country.”