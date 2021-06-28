Live updates, June 28: No community Covid-19 cases; two contacts of infected miner in NZ

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 28, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

3.25pm: PM faces pressure over hate speech

Jacinda Ardern is facing pressure over the government’s proposed hate speech overhaul following media appearances this morning.

The PM was across radio and television today to face questions on the Covid response but, unsurprisingly, the conversations soon turned to the controversial proposal to update the country’s hate speech legislation. Justice minister Kris Faafoi had already been in the firing line with a shaky performance on Newshub Nation on Saturday morning.

In a column, Newshub’s Tova O’Brien said Ardern “misled” the public on The AM Show today.

“Not only is the prime minister wrong about the basic facts of the proposal, she was wrong to shut down debate on hate speech on The AM Show… with her glib, inaccurate dismissals,” wrote O’Brien.

Both Act and National sent out press releases this morning with similar claims that Ardern had lied to the nation.

Ardern will next be speaking at a post-cabinet press conference at 4pm where we can expect another round of questions on the subject.

2.30pm: Sydney’s Covid outbreak grows again

Sydney’s Covid-19 outbreak has grown by another 18, taking the total number of cases connected with the Bondi cluster up to 124.

All but one of the new cases could be immediately linked to the community outbreak, with the remaining case in the “vicinity” of other positive cases.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said six of the new cases have been in isolation since before testing positive. “A number of [the other cases] were in isolation for part of the time but some, unfortunately, were active in the community,” she said.

In other NSW news, this incredibly bizarre video (and another tweet):

"Don't come near me!" NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller interrupted by bearded man claiming to be the creator of the Earth. #nswpol pic.twitter.com/P6K0SZ8WmR — David Marler (@Qldaah) June 28, 2021

The NSW Commissioner just detailed one covid breach.. ☀️ Two men were sunbaking naked on south coast beach.. 🦌 They were startled by a deer and ran into the national park.. 🌲 The men got lost and needed to be rescued by the SES *As told by Mick Fuller w a straight face — Laura Jayes (@ljayes) June 28, 2021

1.40pm: No community Covid-19 cases; two contacts of infected miner travelled to NZ

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, a week after a positive case returned to Sydney having visited a number of tourist hotspots and eateries around Wellington.

So far, 2597 people have been identified as potential contacts of the Australian visiter. Of these, 2273 have returned a negative result. The remainder are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and eight have been excluded from testing.

Meanwhile, two contacts of a Covid-positive miner in Australia’s Northern Territory have travelled to New Zealand.

The positive case was detected in the Newmont’s Granite gold mine about 350km north-west of Alice Springs.

Health officials confirmed both close contacts are in isolation and being tested according to the type of contact they had with the case at the mine. One has returned a negative test result already, and the result for the other individual is expected tomorrow.

“New Zealand health officials remain in contact with our Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Testing in Wellington

Just 754 tests were processed in the greater Wellingon region yesterday. “Anyone who was at a location of interest or is symptomatic should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test,” said the ministry.

“Further capacity is available at all sites this afternoon and tomorrow and we encourage anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms to be tested.”

Ten new MIQ cases

At the border today there have been 10 new cases of Covid-19 recorded, all in managed isolation. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,382.

1.20pm: Ministry yet to provide Covid update

While we wait for the slightly delayed 1pm Covid-19 update, this from Toby Manhire:

At the start of last week I wrote a piece with the headline “NZ’s next Covid scare is just around the corner, and we’re acting like we don’t care“. The basis for the we-don’t-care assessment was the usage of the Covid Tracer app, which had dwindled to less than one in every 15 New Zealanders over the age of 16 using the thing each day. How has that changed after the Australian visitor’s delta-weekend in Wellington?

Here’s the chart, updated:



The dip at the end is the same thing you see every weekend, but the boost in usage is markedly lower than we saw in August 2020 and February of this year, when outbreaks in Auckland saw the region go to alert level three and the rest of the country to level two.

Even on the busiest 24 hour stretch, up to 1pm on Friday June 25, fewer than half a million people used the app around the country. That is, if you'll forgive the technical epidemiological language, totally piss poor. Cabinet will be looking at these same numbers today; it's a difficult decision to make, but with the delta variation now known to have been in the community in New Zealand, the case for making scanning at especially high-risk locations mandatory, as advocated by Michael Baker, is increasingly strong.

12.30pm: Hipkins to join PM at 4pm press conference

The Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins will speak alongside Jacinda Ardern at a post-cabinet press conference at 4pm.

Cabinet will be meeting to discuss the Covid-19 response following the temporary pause of the trans-Tasman bubble. We'll have a livestream of the presser for you and be on hand with all the details as they are revealed.

Meanwhile, at 1pm today there will just be a press statement with the latest Covid-19 numbers.

11.30am: More than 20 rape claims made at Christchurch girls school

A survey commissioned by Christchurch Girls' High School has revealed a concerning number of alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

Of the 725 participating students, 430 said they had been harassed – a quarter more than 10 times. Over 20 students described being raped.

School principal Christine O'Neill said the survey was commissioned following concerns raised by students. “It was clear we needed to know what was actually happening, how prevalent it was and how our young women and rainbow community deal with it,” she said.

“The number of incidents as well as the lack of reporting and the fact that our students have normalised this totally unacceptable behaviour, are all very concerning.”

Additional support has been put in place at the school today for both staff and students, said O'Neill. "Everyone has a right to feel safe and clearly they don’t. We would encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their teen, start a conversation. They need our support and involvement.”

11.05am: Te Papa to reopen after Covid scare

Te Papa in Wellington will reopen tomorrow after a temporary closure due to Covid-19.

The museum – and specifically a touring exhibition of surrealist art – was one of a number of locations of interest in the capital after a Covid-positive traveller from Sydney visited last weekend.

According to Stuff, most exhibitions and spaces will be open with a small number of high-touch interactive displays shut off. The surrealist exhibition will limit entrants to 78 people to ensure social distancing rules can be enforced.

Wellington is still in alert level two following the Covid-19 scare with cabinet set to review the restrictions tomorrow.

10.00am: The Fold meets James Roque

On this week's episode of The Fold, Duncan Greive speaks to comedian James Roque about filming his hugely ambitious crowdfunded stand-up hour Boy Mestizo. He is unashamedly trying to sell it to Netflix, and believes its examination of his identity as a Filipino New Zealander will have appeal far beyond these shores.

9.30am: Sir Bob Parker speaks out after debilitating stroke

Former television presenter and Christchurch mayor Bob Parker has given his first media interview after a severe stroke left him needing around the clock care in a specialised health facility.

Parker, who led Christchurch through the two devastating earthquakes, now struggles to remember the events that made him a household name.

Speaking to Sunday's Jehan Casinader, Parker said he agreed to the television interview as "personal task".

“You don't wake up each day feeling like today's going to be a great day,” he said. “You just wake up each day not knowing what it'll be like at all.” Watch the full interview from TVNZ here

8.00am: No financial support for businesses losing bookings over bubble pause – Ardern

Businesses impacted by the sudden shutting of the trans-Tasman bubble shouldn't be expecting any financial support from the government.

Thousands of cancellations have been made by Australians hoping to visit New Zealand over the school holidays. Businesses around the South Island have been particularly hard hit, with ski season typically a drawcard for overseas tourists. Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said this is not what the industry needs right now.

“Towns such as Queenstown and Wanaka had excellent bookings thanks to the Australian school holidays starting this weekend, but are reporting cancellations already and for some, these cancellations extend through to August," she said.

“Things were looking up, and with a big dump of snow expected this weekend, businesses were geared up for a busy few weeks. This is a kick in the guts for operators."

Jacinda Ardern, speaking to RNZ, confirmed that no financial help would be offered to businesses impacted by the bubble's temporary closure. "There is nothing attached to changes in the trans-Tasman arrangement," she said. "Unfortunately that is not something that is covered by any of our support arrangements." Ardern said that opening up to Australia was intended to bring benefits to local businesses but acknowledged there were "some risks" as well.