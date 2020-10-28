Live updates, October 28: All arrivals into the country should be tested – Hipkins

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 28. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach us at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.30am: Labour might want Greens in cabinet to ‘blame’ them for mistakes – Collins

Judith Collins has spoken to media ahead of today’s National Party caucus meeting, and speculated on why the Labour Party might want to invite the Greens into cabinet.

A review is planned to evaluate what went wrong and right with National’s ultimately disastrous election campaign, and portfolio allocations have not yet been decided upon, Collins said.

Collins said the purpose of today’s meeting is to discuss the review and update on any possible changes. The reviewers who will head the campaign evaluation have not yet been decided on.

Asked about whether Gerry Brownlee will remain in the role of deputy leader, Collins said it’s a matter for the caucus. She would not be pressed on what her personal preference is, saying: “I’m always keen to have Gerry with us”.

She added: “I’m very happy to have the decision made by the caucus”.

Collins did not want to speculate on any other possible portfolio allocations, including whether Paul Goldsmith will stay as finance spokesperson, saying she’ll be meeting individually with all her MPs.

“We’re going to have the meetings first, and then I won’t make the allocation until after the government has made its portfolios,” Collins said.

Collins expressed a desire to fill portfolio roles with MPs who have not necessarily been in the role before. “I think it’s good to have ‘test MPs’,” Collins said. “They often bring a real energy to it.”

It’s not just a matter of keeping people close to her, Collins said in response to a question from Newshub’s Jenna Lynch. “I’d like to keep everyone close to me… even you Jenna,” Collins quipped.

Labour is meeting today with the Greens to continue discussions about the possible formation of the next government. Collins speculated that Labour may want to invite the Greens into cabinet in order to “blame” the party for any mistakes made by the government.

She wouldn’t be drawn on what today’s discussions might involve, but joked that they’ll probably discuss “who brings the chocolate biscuits”.

7.45am: All arrivals into the country should be tested – health minister

The health minister Chris Hipkins has called for all arrivals into the country to be tested for Covid-19, including shipping crews who don’t need to spend two weeks in managed isolation.

You might think this is how the rules currently operate, but a gap in our testing regime has been exposed over the last few weeks as Covid-19 reemerged through the border.

Under current rules, as RNZ reports, only crews that spend three or more days in a managed isolation facility while waiting to board their ship are tested. If you are here for less time, you spend it in managed isolation but do not get tested.

“Everybody should be tested, even if you’re only here overnight,” Chris Hipkins said. “I’m due to get the advice on that later this week.”

Hipkins’ comments come after revelations eight crew members from the Philippines transited through the country to board a ship in Auckland without receiving a test.

Questions remain around how the latest community case of Covid-19 made it through the border. At this stage, it’s believed the Sofrana Surville ship is the source – but it’s not known whether the Phillipines crew passed the virus onto the port worker or not.

Infectious diseases expert professor David Murdoch told the Herald the fact a confirmed Covid case could visit venues including an Auckland bar, without the virus spreading further, shows the system was working.

“It has been picked up quickly, we’ve managed to find the source – unlike the previous outbreak, there’s been rigorous contact tracing and genome sequencing.”

The government’s decision on whether to back New Zealander Chris Liddell for the top job at the OECD looks likely to split parliament. There was a mention of this in yesterday’s Bulletin, bouncing off this Newsroom piece outlining some of the relevant factors. But since then, there has been a significant update, with parties staking their case for and against the leading Trump administration official getting diplomatic support.

However, the Greens are strongly against any support for Liddell, on the grounds that he has been a key figure in the Trump administration. Foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said "it starts to get a bit scary at a time of pandemic when you look at his role not only in eroding multilateral approaches to things like the Paris Agreement, but in terms of the pandemic response and the attack on the World Health Organisation."

However, the Greens are strongly against any support for Liddell, on the grounds that he has been a key figure in the Trump administration. Foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said “it starts to get a bit scary at a time of pandemic when you look at his role not only in eroding multilateral approaches to things like the Paris Agreement, but in terms of the pandemic response and the attack on the World Health Organisation.”

It’s hard to pin down exactly what Liddell is and isn’t responsible for within the administration, as the White House deputy chief of staff. However, a disputed NBC report alleged that he was involved in a meeting in which the policy of separating asylum seeker children from their parents was decided, a moral stain of a policy that has had appalling outcomes. Regardless of whether Liddell was directly involved in that, there’s a wider argument to be made against enabling the policies of the Trump administration, and by all accounts Liddell has been exceptionally competent in his work. For many, simply being part of Trump’s inner circle is disqualifying.

There was one new case of Covid-19, and again no cases in the community

Police reminded people not to spread unverified information on social media about an ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations within the Wellington music scene

Judith Collins said “clearly more went wrong” than right for the party this year, ahead of a review into National’s election failure.

In the US, Conservative Catholic judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a Supreme Court justice, a lifetime appointment.