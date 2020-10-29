Live updates, October 29: Experts propose flexible quarantine solution

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 29. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.15am: New government urged to keep Te Tiriti promises

The chief human rights commissioner is calling on the incoming government to keep its human rights and Te Tiriti promises. But it’s a move which has caused the ire of one political party – with Act’s David Seymour lashing out the Commission, calling it a “hard-left organisation”.

In a statement released this morning, chief commissioner Paul Hunt said now is time for the government to “take these commitments seriously” and do everything in its power to deliver for everyone.

“Human rights place responsibilities on governments. They also place responsibilities on individuals to embrace diversity, support vibrant communities and not be racist or homophobic.

“For many years, our governments have signed up to human rights and promised to deliver. Now we need them to honour human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Hunt said.

The pledge forms part of the Commission’s d Ko Ō Tika, ko Tō Reo/Your Rights, Your Voice.

Seymour was unimpressed, labelling the Commission’s manifesto as “clear evidence that the organisation must be abolished”.

“The Commission is no longer interested in helping real people with actual human rights issues, but simply advancing a left-wing agenda,” he said.

8.10am: The trailer for Dawn Raid is out and looks incredible

Duncan Greive writes:

The trailer for the upcoming Dawn Raid records documentary emerged yesterday and already has over 15,000 views – showing the continuing cultural power of the label which, in its ambition and style, set the tone for the New Zealand hip hop explosion through the early-mid 00s.

Watching it today, the memories come flooding back – artists like Savage, Aaradhna, Adeaza and Mareko, the songs, the confidence, the sense of the young city of South Auckland finding its voice.

Directed by Oscar Kightley, it uses a mix of electric archive and reflective interviews to examine the trajectory the movement took – from early hits, to free-spending extravagance, to the enormous tax bills which came back to break it.

As a young music journalist, Dawn Raid was the best local storyline of the era – Savage was the first cover story I ever wrote – yet still, watching it back I feel like, as a Pākehā, I failed to clock just how significant it was.

That went for much of the media establishment at the time, which seemed more interested when the tax bill came due than when the hits were flowing.

This documentary looks like it will correct the historical record, and recall that summer when it helped like every car had Stop, Drop and Roll spilling out its windows and hyping the whole city.

7.45am: Experts propose flexible quarantine solution

A group of top epidemiologists are suggesting New Zealand’s quarantine system could become more flexible, in order to catch us up with other parts of the world.

Professor Nick Wilson from the University of Otago told RNZ it would be possible to allow people travelling from lower risk countries to spend half of their managed isolation time at home.

In addition, travel bans should be in place from areas of “uncontrolled spread” such as the US and India, while we could “stratify” countries with low risk such as Taiwan and Australia where people could have a “different type of quarantine”.

Digital technology would be used in order to ensure people remained at home, Wilson said.

Wilson said: “It’s time to learn from some of these other countries that are ahead in some of their tools.”

Asked whether it would be politically acceptable to block citizens returning home from countries like the US or the UK, Wilson said it should be seriously considered. “There’s a real case for this type of so-called right to be returned to be reviewed in extreme pandemic situations.”

Wilson said he was “shocked” to learn that maritime workers were being flown into the country with no testing, and it has showed our system is not state of the art. “This is a very infectious disease and we have done a great job in New Zealand, but we have had problems – we have had five cross-border incursions in the last three months.”

Top stories from The Bulletin

In the US, a particularly odd attack came from the show of Fox News host Laura Ingraham. In it, some guy from an organisation called the Hoover Institution “condemned New Zealand’s institution of coronavirus quarantine “camps” – mischaracterising the rules around testing requirements in managed isolation. The fellow said the policy made no sense, because New Zealand has had only 25 deaths from Covid, without ever actually making the connection between the extremely low death toll and such policies.

From the UK, a thought leader and former senior figure in the UK Independence Party described New Zealand as having a “fascist government”. As Newshub reports, this was also based on the testing requirements. Suzanne Evans followed up by likening the replies she was getting from New Zealanders to the enabling efforts of Germans in the leadup to the Nazi regime taking power. It’s not the first time such comparisons have come from Britain.

Much as we might like to think of ourselves as the centre of the universe, these interventions aren’t necessarily about New Zealand. Rather, they’re arguably more about the domestic politics of the country they’re coming from. The Fox News story was particularly notable in how it barely skated over New Zealand, before pivoting towards propaganda about the upcoming US election – raising the (misleading) spectre of something horrifying, and then asking if that is what Democrat candidate Joe Biden would put in place. In the UK, an intense battle is currently underway about how fiercely the country should respond to an alarming new wave of cases. A massive recession has arrived, despite the policies pursued there to date ostensibly being about protecting the economy.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The Electoral Commission confirmed preliminary results of the two referendums will be released at 2pm on October 30.

Labour and the Greens spent another 90 minutes negotiating an agreement in the Beehive today, and say they hope to have reached one by Friday.

Health minister Chris Hipkins called for all arrivals into the country to be tested for Covid-19, including shipping crews.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr suggested addressing the risks of climate change “requires broad transformational change”.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and no new community cases.