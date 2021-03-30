March 30, 2021
Image: Tina Tiller

Gone By Lunchtime: The housing package and the stuck ship

Join Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Ben Thomas as they discuss Labour’s housing package, National’s caucus at odds over fluoride, travel bubbles, Police Ten 7 and more.

It’s been one week since Labour announced its big new housing package, confounding commentators up and down the country. Was it underwhelming or overwhelming? Will it change anything? And are we going to see a full-blown landlord revolt on the coldest day of the year?

Also on this week’s Gone By Lunchtime, we discuss the National caucus’s contentious fluoridation vote, the latest on the travel bubble, Police Ten 7, the stuck ship Ever Given and more.

