Live updates, October 30: Super Friday – Here’s everything happening in politics today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 30. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.55am: Former Trump official asks Ardern for help in US

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has asked our prime minister Jacinda Ardern for “help” in the US and thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Hi PM @jacindaardern we could use your help for a couple months until @JoeBiden gets sworn in. https://t.co/OKiaActa5f — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 29, 2020

Scaramucci enjoyed a very short stint working as part of the Trump administration from July 21 to July 31, 2017.

In an interview this morning with TVNZ’s Breakfast programme, Scaramucci said Biden “represents a return to normalcy”.

He claimed he tried to remain supportive of his former employee President Trump, but has switched his support since being fired.

“I tried to stay loyal to him, but he kept making a series of mistakes from a policy perspective that became impossible to support,” he said.

10.30am: Porirua most expensive district to rent – TradeMe stats

New statistics from TradeMe Property have revealed Porirua is more expensive to rent in than Auckland, Wellington and, in fact, everywhere else.

Trade Me’s rental price index puts the median rental in Porirua at $625 a week.

That’s above Auckland’s median of $570 and Wellington on $600.

Read more from RNZ here

Super Friday – Here’s everything happening in politics today

Updated

As detailed in The Bulletin (see more below), today’s a big day in New Zealand politics. It’s a day that we’re very earnestly calling Super Friday. Here’s what you can expect today:

2pm: The preliminary results of the referendums – both for euthanasia and cannabis – will be released by the Electoral Commission. Final results will be released in a week.

The preliminary results of the referendums – both for euthanasia and cannabis – will be released by the Electoral Commission. Final results will be released in a week. The Act Party is hosting an event to coincide with the release of the End of Life Choice Act referendum result.

is hosting an event to coincide with the release of the End of Life Choice Act referendum result. 2.15pm: Andrew Little will provide a government response to the preliminary results of the referendums.

Andrew Little will provide a government response to the preliminary results of the referendums. 3.00pm: Chloe Swarbrick will respond to the preliminary result of the cannabis referendum.

Chloe Swarbrick will respond to the preliminary result of the cannabis referendum. The Greens are concluding their talks with Labour today, before the deal gets tabled to Green members tomorrow. Are you a Green member that will be seeing the deal on Saturday? I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

We’ll have all the latest, as it breaks, on The Spinoff this afternoon.

8.00am: National, Labour MPs ask government to provide refuge for young Hong Kongers

MPs from both National and Labour are urging the government to adopt a “lifeboat scheme” for those in Hong Kong facing political persecution.

Louisa Wall from Labour and Simon O’Connor from National – co-chairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – have written to prime minister Jacinda Ardern calling for a “bespoke lifeline visa to provide refuge for young Hong Kongers”.

#IPAC 🇳🇿 co-chairs Louisa Wall MP and Simon O'Connor MP have written to New Zealand's Prime Minister @jacindaardern calling for a bespoke lifeline visa to provide refuge for young Hong Kongers. We are delighted to work with @nathanlawkc and @hk_watch on this important campaign. pic.twitter.com/hg8LmZeBBD — Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (@ipacglobal) October 28, 2020

As RNZ reports, the UK government has already announced a scheme to help British passport holders and Australia has announced the creation of a five-year graduate visa for Hong Kong students as a pathway to residency.

The letter reads: “As we know you are aware, in the months since the National Security Law came into force there have been mass arrests of leading pro-democracy activists, the firing of academics, and the undermining of press freedom…”

“New Zealand has a proud record of standing up against human rights abuses across the world and a reputation as an open and generous country.”

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We’re finally going to get the provisional results of the two referendums today, on cannabis legalisation and assisted dying respectively. They’ll be announced at 2pm, and we’ll have immediate coverage on The Spinoff when we know. A reminder – these results won’t include the special votes, which won’t be added to the tallies until next week. So what are we expecting to see today?

Toby Manhire has taken a long hard look at the likely outcome of the cannabis referendum, and published his thoughts here. In short, the polling has been volatile, but has tended to favour cannabis legalisation losing. Having said that, polling in the leadup to the election also showed the left underperforming on their actual election result, and given those voters tend to favour legalisation that could also mean the polls are out. If it’s close, the wait for the specials will be crucial.

And on assisted dying? That doesn’t look like it’s going to be close at all. The NZ Herald has published a poll (which for legal reasons, was technically not an exit poll) which shows a clear majority have backed the End of Life Choice Act coming into force. It might end up being closer on the actual results, but the gap is large enough that it seems certain to pass.

While that’s all going on, Labour and the Greens will be finalising their talks. At some stage either today or tomorrow, it will become clear what Labour has offered the Greens in exchange for some form of parliamentary support, and that deal will then be taken back to the Green membership to either ratify or reject. A final decision on that is expected to be announced on Sunday, so either way by the time Monday’s bulletin rolls around there’ll be plenty of news to update you on.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



There were six new imported Covid-19 cases.

A group of top epidemiologists suggested New Zealand’s MIQ system could become more flexible, with arrivals from lower-risk countries allowed to spend half their quarantine stay at home.

The Green Party said the results of its negotiations with Labour would be announced on Sunday.

A post-election poll suggested euthanasia is on track to be legalised.

The ‘on the ground’ trial of the Covid Card technology got under way in Rotorua.