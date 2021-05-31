Live updates, May 31: More evacuations ordered after flood risk in Waimakariri

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 31, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: Pines Beach area asked to evacuate immediately

Residents of the low-lying Pines Beach area in Waimakariri are being asked to evacuate after a flood bank was stuck open causing a flooding risk.

People who need a place to stay are able to stay in the Rangiora Baptist Church.

“Residents on the higher sections of the Pines Beach can stay if they wish, but may be isolated for some time if Beach Road floods,” said the local council in an update.

“We will give updates on our Facebook page and website when it is safe to return, however it may be some time.”

Drivers are urged to travel slowly if they need to but, if possible, the council said people should avoid the roads. “The biggest risk to the Waimakariri remains the high level of the Ashley River at the potential for it to top over the stop banks. Civil Defence have identified three areas where residents are asked to be prepared to evacuate if ordered.”

People are being asked to keep their mobile phones switched on and at hand in case further orders are issued by Civil Defence.

9.10am: Government gives ‘initial’ support of $100k to flood-ravaged Canterbury

The government has put $100,000 towards helping communities in Canterbury reeling from a weekend of devastating flooding.

A state of emergency is in place for the entire Canterbury region with thousands prepared to evacuate if needed.



Acting emergency management minister Kris Faafoi said the cost of the damage will be significant – and this is just an initial financial show of support.

“We will stay in contact with local councils to see what further assistance may be needed as site assessments are completed in the coming days,” he said.

“We know a big cleanup and recovery effort lies ahead for impacted communities, and I can assure you the government will be standing alongside them.”

The cash contribution will go towards a mayoral relief fund. Faafoi said councils and the local community are well placed to know how that fund can be used: “for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae”.

8.05am: Ardern criticises Australian media over analysis of China relationship

Jacinda Ardern has defended New Zealand’s relationship with Australia after a 60 Minutes documentary implied a fracture in our relationship.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is in the country for talks today with Ardern in Queenstown. On the agenda: issues relating to the trans-Tasman bubble but also more serious discussions around refugees, the Five Eyes, and deportations.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Ardern told RNZ that – despite what Australia media may claim – New Zealand’s views on China have not come between her and Morrison.

“When I think about the vast bulk of exchanges that PM Morrison and I have had in the last 15 months, this has not been an issue that has [impacted on] our relationship, at all,” she said.

“It’s for me to comment on whether or not New Zealand’s position and our relationship has been portrayed accurately or not. I have to say, by the Australian media, I would say it has not been accurately portrayed.”

Asked about New Zealand’s decisions to avoid signing Five Eyes statements relating to China, Ardern said there were just three in the past year that we had not signed onto. “Two of those we have joined with Australia and bilaterally signed,” she said.

“This idea that there is a large divide between us all, I totally dispute. What I will stand firm on though: we are an independent country [and] we will make our own foreign policy decisions,” she said.

Our political editor Justin Giovannetti is with the press pack in Queenstown and will have a full report on the bilateral meeting later today.

