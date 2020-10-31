Live updates, October 31: Labour-Greens agreement expected this weekend

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 31. All the latest New Zealand news, updated throughout the day. Reach me on aliceneville@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: We could have a new government this weekend

While yesterday was all about the referendum results, today our attention turns to the little matter of a new government as negotiations between Labour and the Greens reach their conclusion.

At 4pm, Green Party members will start debating whether to accept what’s been negotiated via a Zoom meeting.

At 4.30pm, the prime minister will unveil the agreement at a press conference. At some point this evening, the results of the Greens’ discussions will come out.

Tomorrow, if the Greens approve the agreement, there will be a signing ceremony and press conference with Green and Labour leaders at 10am.

Our political editor Justin Giovannetti has written more about what to expect here. He’ll be there for the action at parliament this weekend, and we’ll be bringing you updates as they happen right here.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



Preliminary referendum results revealed 65.2% voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Act, while 53.1% voted no to cannabis legalisation.

There was one new case of Covid-19 detected in MIQ – a member of the international mariners group in Christchurch.

The health minister revealed new rules for Covid-19 testing of international maritime crews arriving in New Zealand.