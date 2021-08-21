All the locations of interest on one interactive map

An interactive map of locations of interest in the current delta outbreak, by Harkanwal Singh – The Spinoff’s incoming head of data. Now with a second map that visualises when the location was added, and a searchable table with all locations.

We’re devoting our energies to covering what matters as New Zealand responds to another Covid outbreak. You can support that work by joining members.

The first map shows the most current locations of interest reported by the Ministry of Health. We are updating as soon as possible after new locations are added. The second map is colour coded to show when the location was added to the list. Neither includes bus journeys. Routes include 25B, 70, 95B, 95C, 97B and 926. Details here.

Knowing where and when those infected with delta have been while symptomatic gives those who may have come into contact with them the best shot at protecting themselves and their community. If you have been at any of these locations during the relevant time, you should self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Locations of interest, mapped

Desktop: click and drag to navigate or use ctrl (Windows) / ⌘ (Mac) while scrolling to zoom in and out, hover for name and time stamps for the location. Mobile: drag and pinch to zoom and out, click for name and time stamps for the location. App users: if the map isn’t working, click here to load in-browser

Locations of interest, mapped, with date added

Repeat locations announced on multiple days are shown on the latest day. For example, if a location was declared on the 17th and 19th, the map will show it on the 19th.

Search for any location of interest, including buses, in the table below. Or click here to load in browser.

You make more work like this happen by joining Members.