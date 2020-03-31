Covid-19: Every New Zealand case, mapped and charted

Introducing a brand new series of charts, graphics and data-visualisations by Chris McDowall, covering the Covid-19 epidemic within New Zealand. This is the first edition – we’ll publish the latest set each day on The Spinoff.

Information about confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is changing rapidly. This page collates the most recent statistics and present them as charts and maps. The Ministry of Health typically publishes data updates in the early afternoon, which describe the situation at 9am on the day of release. The Spinoff will release a new version of these data-visualisations each day in the immediate aftermath of the Ministry of Health updates. They will evolve and refine over the coming days and weeks.

Note for users of The Spinoff App: the charts are not supported within the app yet. Please click here to launch in a separate browser window.



This line graph shows the total number of New Zealand Covid-19 cases, based on when they were first reported to the public. It is based on data from the John Hopkins Coronavirus global cases dashboard. The grey vertical bands represent the country’s changing alert level.

The remaining charts are based on the Ministry of Health’s daily statistics.

This map shows counts of probable and confirmed Covid-19 cases at the level of District Health Boards. There are now confirmed cases in every health authority territory. The largest number of cases are concentrated in Auckland (75), Southern (70), Waitematā (64) and Waikato (63). Hover or touch the map symbols for counts.

A coronavirus cluster is an unusually high incidence of cases grouped in place and time. The Ministry of Health are investigating six clusters. These are spread between Auckland, Queenstown, Wellington, Waikato and Christchurch.

This bar chart shows confirmed and probable cases by the date they were reported to a health agency. At first glance the numbers might not seem to line up with the figures that the Director-General of Health announces each afternoon. The big daily announcement is about the total number of active cases. However, there is typically a lag between a possible case getting reported and a diagnosis getting made. When you read the chart, keep in mind that the bars to the right may get taller as testing moves possibles into the probable or confirmed categories.

This chart shows the total confirmed and probable cases broken down by age group. The virus affects people of all ages. The largest number of New Zealand cases is reported in people in their twenties.

Of 455 examined cases, the vast majority involved either recent overseas travel or contact with a known case. Two percent of examined cases were due to community transmission.

This map shows the last country a person with confirmed or probable Covid-19 visited before arriving in New Zealand.

