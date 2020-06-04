Live updates, June 4: Bloomfield to update case numbers; Blues unveil new player

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level two – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

12.30pm: Bloomfield to update case numbers

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will hold a media briefing at 1pm today to update New Zealand’s Covid-19 case numbers. We’re going for 13 days without a new case, and who knows, maybe today will be the day the country hits zero active cases. Watch here from 1pm to find out:

12.15pm: Professional sports teams get relief funding

Sport NZ has provided $4.6 million of the government’s $265 million sport recovery package to some of the country’s biggest professional sporting teams. Wellington Phoenix FC will receive $950,000 and the NZ Warriors $200,000, while NZ Rugby gets $1.25 million to spread across its five Super Rugby franchises. Netball New Zealand receives the biggest chunk of the funding with $2.2 million to support the running of the ANZ Premiership and its teams.

“This investment acknowledges the critical role these professional franchises play in entertaining New Zealanders and uniting communities, as well as inspiring young people and providing important end-to-end pathways for talented sportspeople,” said Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin. “Professional sport franchises do not typically receive government investment, but in the sport recovery package we have an opportunity to provide relief to other organisations who are also critical to our system. We know they have exhausted their financial options and that they make such a valuable contribution to our sector and national and regional economies.”

12.00pm: Blues unveil new player

Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise the Blues have confirmed the signing of a 38-year-old first five-eighth as cover for the injured Stephen Perofeta this morning. Dan Carter previously played for Kobelco Steelers in the Japanese Top League competition, which had its season curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues’ latest recruit trained with the team this morning ahead of their Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Hurricanes at Eden Park next Sunday.

Carter’s move to the Blues has reportedly been given the blessing of his Christchurch-based grandmother, who told Stuff “he’s got to play for somebody”.

11.30am: Language schools facing closure without more clarity over international students

Managers of English language schools are warning that their industry is in a critical state and begging the government to provide a clearer timeframe on when international students will be allowed back into the country. Wayne Dyer, the chairperson of English New Zealand, which represents 22 language schools, told RNZ one school had already closed its campus and others were sure to follow without more financial support and a clearer indication of when students were likely to be able return. “If English language is a $500 million contribution to GDP, how much value does the government put on retaining that industry and ensuring its survival”, he said, warning that “once the schools close down it’s going to be hard for them to reopen again.”

11.00am: Wellington-Canberra flights proposed from next month

The trans-Tasman bubble could begin to open from the start of next month if a proposal written up by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry gets government approval. The proposal suggests starting with flights between the two capital cities, Wellington and Canberra, before gradually opening up flights into other centres, according to a report in The Australian newspaper this morning. Passengers would be free to travel around once they arrived, but New Zealanders would have to obey any state border closures within Australia.

10.45am: Consumer watchdog continues to call for Air NZ refunds

Consumer New Zealand says Air New Zealand’s decision to only offer customers flight credits instead of refunds for flights cancelled as a result of Covid-19 is not on. Yesterday the airline said it couldn’t afford to offer refunds to all customers, despite the $900 million government loan at its disposal. Consumer New Zealand chief executive Jon Duffy told RNZ the issue was a “comms debacle” for Air New Zealand. He said while credits would be acceptable for some customers, “there would be some people who because of their circumstances and changing economic situation … will be really doing it tough and really need to get their cash out to help them pay the power or pay rent or put food on the table.” Consumer affairs minister Kris Faafoi has said the government would look at changing the law to entitle all customers to a refund in future.

10.30am: Union calls for investigation into hospital staff safety

E tū union is calling for an investigation into an incident at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital in which two security guards were stabbed with a pair of scissors. One of the guards, Gareth Liley, told E tū workers at the hospital had warned the DHB something like this might happen.

“What we need is the right support, personal protective equipment, staffing levels, and training, to ensure we can keep ourselves and our colleagues safe at work,” Liley said.

E tū is asking for a serious harm investigation into the incident, which the union said Counties Manukau DHB was not taking seriously enough. “Violence in the workplace cannot be treated by our health system like business as usual for our essential service workers,” said E tū director Sam Jones.

In March, the National Bipartite Action Group issued a report on New Zealand’s hospital security services that found more than 5,000 security incidents, including 230 reported assaults, logged across 13 out of 20 DHBs over a 12-month period.

10.15am: Hydroxychloroquine ‘no better than placebo’, study finds

Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug controversially touted by US president Donald Trump as a preventative cure for Covid-19, has been found to be no more effective than a placebo in protecting people from the virus, a trial has found. The results of the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine “demonstrate that hydroxychloroquine is no better than placebo when used as post-exposure prophylaxis within four days of exposure to someone infected with the new coronavirus,” said one of the lead authors, Dr Todd Lee. Other trials of the drug are taking place to find out if it is useful for treating Covid-19 in any other settings.

9.15am: Swedish epidemiologist concedes ‘potential for improvement’

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist now concedes his controversial approach to Covid-19 has resulted in too many deaths, and admits more should have been done to prevent the spread of the virus. Anders Tegnell said there was “quite obviously a potential for improvement in what we have done” during an interview on Swedish Radio overnight.

“If we were to encounter the same disease again knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would settle on doing something in between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” Tegnell said.

According to Our World in Data, in the past week Sweden has had the highest per capita Covid-19 death rate in the world.

8.45am: New government measures to help resolve commercial rent disputes

Justice minister Andrew Little has announced new measures designed to help businesses suffering as a result of the Covid-19 response to resolve commercial rent disputes. These include a clause in commercial leases requiring a fair reduction in rent where a business has suffered a loss of revenue because of Covid-19, and investing $40 million to provide access to arbitration for businesses and landlords to reach an agreement on fair rent. To be eligible businesses need to have 20 or fewer full-time staff at each leased site and be New Zealand based.

8.15am: Only half of DHBs using government’s contact tracing system

Experts are warning any future outbreaks of Covid-19 could be more difficult to contain because only half the country’s DHBs are using the government’s national contact tracing system, RNZ reports. The four regional public health units not using the cloud-based National Contact Tracing Solution (NCTS) are those in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Northland. While some indicated they would use the NCTS in future, Auckland Regional Public Health Service said it had developed its own software. Contact tracing experts told RNZ there were “compelling reasons” why every public health unit should use the same system.

8.00am: Muller turns the screws over level one

National Party leader Todd Muller says the economy has dropped off the government’s radar and prime minister Jacinda Ardern needs to “get out more” to see the effects waiting to move to level one are having on small business. On Newstalk ZB this morning he said an “extraordinary” leaked cabinet paper showed the criteria for moving to level one was 28 days without community transmission, a milestone which had already passed. This explained why deputy prime minister Winston Peters had been so fervently calling for the immediate move to level one in the past week, he said.

7.45am: Other officers to be charged

The three other police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota last week have now been charged in relation to his death, while the officer at the centre of the case, Derek Chauvin, has had his charge upgraded to second degree murder. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting murder, the New York Times reports. Peaceful protests sparked by the killing of Floyd continued for an eighth night, with the Times reporting “minimal mayhem”.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

As has been the way with these moves, we got an announcement of what the new alert level will be like, before confirmation that we’re moving into it. But the signs are fairly clear that a shift to level one is highly likely to be announced next Monday, and will take effect on Wednesday at midnight. When that happens, the country will be very close to being back to normal rules on gatherings, business and internal travel.

There will still be a few minor conditions for people to follow. Catherine McGregor has given an outline of the whole package, and in particular picked out what will still be necessary. Among those things – contact tracing might still be necessary, so make sure you keep a record of where you’ve been. Health authorities will still be able to tell people to self-isolate if necessary. Those with symptoms will still be strongly encouraged to get tested. And the hand-washing discipline built up over the last few months will still be important – nobody wants to see a massive spike in influenza cases, after all.

But in general terms, the country will be back in business. Stuff reports that it is a huge moment for the hospitality industry, which has suffered badly since March – even with some businesses being able to open again after the moves down in levels. Event venues in particular will be hoping for strong turnouts, after having to limit themselves to 100 person shows at level two. Sport will be allowed to have crowds in the stadiums. Religious gatherings, tangihanga and weddings will be able to take place without restrictions. Looking back to mid-March, it was the cancellation of events like Polyfest and the March 15 commemorations that indicated really severe changes were coming – now both would be able to go ahead.

If the move to level one takes place, it will be quite a big deal in a world still largely living with Covid-19 restrictions. For an indication of this, it is fascinating to see the story has been picked up by both CNN and Fox News in the US, and in both stories, there is a clear sense that the news organisation finds the prospect of elimination pretty remarkable. As for letting that outside world in, strict border controls will remain in place, reports Newshub. This will mean quarantines will continue, and also that from next week, all those coming into the country will be tested.

Meanwhile, the move to level one has been debated in parliament. National leader Todd Muller used his question to the PM to ask why the country hadn’t moved immediately to level one, after so many days and transmission cycles since the last cases and instances of community transmission respectively. The NZ Herald’s Derek Cheng reported on the substance of the argument – a leaked cabinet paper that suggested an appropriate amount of time had passed since the last case of community transmission. Ardern responded by noting the range of factors that went into making that call, so that the government could be confident there wouldn’t be another move back up.

