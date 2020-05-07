Covid-19 live updates, May 7: What will the rules be for alert level two?

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.30am: Could masks become mandatory under level two?

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report this morning, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said while he thought New Zealand was close to being ready for alert level two “in many ways”, we should consider following Taiwan’s lead in making it mandatory to wear protective masks in enclosed public spaces like public transport. Taiwan has been one of the global success stories in stopping the spread of Covid-19, having now gone 25 days without a new local case. Baker said the mandatory mask-wearing was the only major difference between the two countries’ responses.

8.10am: Coming up today

Today’s the day we find out more about what life will be like under alert level two. Jacinda Ardern will announce the new guidelines this afternoon, ahead of the government deciding on Monday if and when the country will move down from level three. It’s expected the new rules will differ somewhat from the existing level two guidelines laid out in March, because of how much more is now known about the virus.

Before that big announcement, the Epidemic Response Committee will meet via Zoom from 10am. Today the committee will be focusing on sport.

5.10am: Property listings pick up after lockdown slump

The number of new properties being listed are on their way back up, according to Realestate.co.nz.

Listings slumped to an average of 188 daily listings during alert level four – down significantly from an average of 717 before lockdown. But during the first week of alert level three, the number of listings jumped back up to an average of 508 per day.

“There is a lot of speculation around the property market right now, but I’m not convinced that it’s all doom and gloom,” says Vanessa Taylor, spokesperson for Realestate.co.nz. “We have seen sharp drops followed by gradual recoveries in several overseas markets and there is no reason to believe that New Zealand will be any different.”

But despite the drop in listings during the lockdown period, the site also reports that users were more engaged than usual with its average pages per session up by 28% and average minutes spent on site up 36%. Interestingly enough, 23% of all traffic during the first week of May came from overseas, particularly Australia, the US and the UK.

5.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Two new cases of Covid-19 were announced – one confirmed and one probable.

One further death of a woman in her 60s was reported. She was a resident of Rosewood rest home and was considered a probable case of Covid-19.

The total number of cases recorded in New Zealand is now 1,488, with 88% considered recovered.

Microsoft’s plans to open its first datacentre region in New Zealand were welcomed by the government as a signal to the world New Zealand was “open for business”.

The Epidemic Response Committee focused on the pressures put on other parts of the healthcare system due to the lockdown, including deferred procedures for cancer patients and restrictions around births.

Support services such as Lifeline reported a 25% surge in demand due to Covid-19.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism, one of the country’s largest tourist operators, announced it was cutting 300 jobs.

