The vaccination rate for every suburb in New Zealand on an interactive map

View the overall vaccine rate for every suburb in the country, along with rates for Māori and Pasifika peoples. Built by the Spinoff’s head of data, Harkanwal Singh.



The Ministry of Health today released data showing the vaccination uptake for every suburb. This is a crucial data set that will support the community effort to achieve better vaccination uptake among Māori and Pasifika.

We are launching our own maps to display this data. The following three maps show overall, Māori and Pasifika peoples’ vaccination uptake. The first and second dose uptake rate is shown as doses per thousand people.

These maps will be updated with every release going forward and included in our main Covid tracker page.

The population denominator we use is based on Health Service User numbers provided by the Ministry of Health.

In areas with particularly low populations the results are suppressed for privacy reasons (displayed on the maps below as “null”). Some areas have vaccination counts higher than the anticipated population due to population movements.

You can zoom into specific areas and hover or click to see vaccinations as doses per thousand people and by population numbers vaccinated.

Use the buttons at the top of each map to toggle between data for first and second dose uptake.

Note to mobile users: These maps rely on extremely large data sets which may cause loading issues on mobile. We are working to improve the user experience but for the time being this page is best viewed on desktop.

Note to app users: Click here to open this page in-browser but again, please note this page is best viewed on desktop.