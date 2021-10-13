The vaccination rate for every suburb in New Zealand on an interactive map

Maps showing the vaccination rate for every suburb in the country, updated weekly. Built by the Spinoff’s head of data, Harkanwal Singh.



These maps display the most recent available data, released on Wednesday October 13.

These maps are made using Ministry of Health data on the vaccination uptake across the country. In the maps below, the first and second dose uptake rate is shown as a percentage of that area’s population. This data uses eligible population for proportion, and so excludes children aged 0 to 11. The population denominator we use is based on Health Service User numbers provided by the Ministry of Health.

This map is updated every Wednesday with every vaccine data release, and is now displaying the data released on October 13, along with the percentage change since last week.

In areas with particularly low populations, the results are suppressed for privacy reasons (displayed on the maps below as “null”). In a few areas, you might get a vaccination count over 100%, owing to population movements. You can zoom into specific areas and hover or click to see vaccination proportion for all population groups. See all the details for an area by hovering, or clicking on it.

Note: the original map included Māori and Pacific vaccination rates by suburb/area. We have made the decision to remove this data due to the potential for misuse, particularly in regards to areas with lower populations.

