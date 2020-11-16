On the Rag: It’s time to stop being a boob about boobs

Join Michèle A’Court, Alex Casey and Leonie Hayden in the latest episode of On the Rag as they examine the topic of boobs from every possible angle.

Everyone’s got a different attitude to boobs. Complicated. Sexy. Life-giving. Offensive. Sinful. Painful. Functional. Expensive. Extraneous. Essential. Whichever your adjective of choice is, this episode of On the Rag will have something for everyone, as we seek to unclasp the truth about boobs and let it all hang out.

We take a look at what causes breasts to develop in the first place. With complicated systems of lobules, ducts and tissue, boobs are a damn medical miracle. So why does everyone want us to cover them up? From beneath a pair of inflatable bosoms, Michèle A’Court tries to decipher the intricate societal rules around boob exposure in public (and on Facebook).

Our field story takes us out to meet three people whose relationship with their chest has changed dramatically over the years. Ramon Te Wake, Lexie Matheson and George Fowler all share their perspectives as members of the transgender community, and explore how their changing chests have been central on the journey to affirming their gender identity.

Finally, what’s the deal with checking your boobs and is a mammogram really as bad as everyone says? The truth may shock you.

On the Rag is made with the support of NZ On Air.



