Live updates, November 18: Business leaders against National’s plan to ‘rein in’ Reserve Bank

9.20am: Tourism minister targets tourists that ‘shit in our waterways’; wants to attract ‘high value’ travellers

The new tourism minister Stuart Nash is setting his sights on big spending international tourists, as part of the post-Covid recovery. Backpackers, on the other hand, are in the firing line.

Speaking on RNZ this morning, Nash said there will be build-up demand for our country once the borders open, and the government will be hoping to attract “high value” tourists.

“There are a hell of a lot of discerning, wealthy travellers who are stuck in the Europe and the United States and parts of Asia who are looking across at our little country going ‘that is paradise’,” Nash said.

The government won’t be “means testing” tourists who want to travel to New Zealand, Nash said, but any advertising will not be targeted at backpackers.

“We don’t need to spend millions more, but we will be targeting high value tourists.”

Asked how he would stop backpackers from renting out a van and freedom camping, Nash suggested he would simply ban them. “I will ban the leasing or hiring out of vans to tourists that aren’t self-contained,” he said.

“I’m not saying that we close the borders to those who haven’t got a million dollars in their bank account, but what I’m saying is that they won’t be the target market and everyone who comes into New Zealand will pay for the New Zealand experience.”

Pushed for examples, Nash said he will be looking at regulations to stop tourists hiring vans that aren’t self-contained. “We get all these vans driving round at the moment that are not self contained so if the driver or the passenger wants to go to the toilet they pull over to the side of the road and shit in our waterways,” he said.

“Our marketing effort will be going into those high net worth individuals who are looking for a piece of paradise as they sit in lockdown in New York or London.” He described these tourists as someone “who flies in business class or premium economy, hires a helicopter, does a tour around Franz Josef and then eats at a high end restaurant”.

7.50am: Top business group against National’s plans for Reserve Bank

Business leaders have come out against calls by the opposition to “rein in” the Reserve Bank.

“The Reserve Bank’s funding for lending scheme could pump up to $28 billion into the banking system but there would be no requirement for that money to flow into productive parts of the economy,” National’s Andrew Bayly said.

He wants the government to mandate the Reserve Bank to ensure the scheme is targeted at the more productive parts of the economy – not the housing market.

But the business community isn’t buying in. Business NZ’s Kirk Hope told RNZ the government should stay out of the Reserve Bank.

“You’ve already seen some of the banks come out and, for example, introduce their own loan-to-value ratio restrictions with respect to housing, so I think they’re in the best possible [position] to make the risk decisions about where they lend to and you can expect that they’ll be lending to the place where they can make the biggest difference,” he said.

Similarly, Infometrics economist Brad Olsen told RNZ the Reserve Bank was simply doing its job: “It’s quite clear that the increased activity in the housing market has been driven by low interest rates. I’m not sure exactly how else we were supposed to try and bring interest rates lower to stimulate economic activity,” Olsen said.

National’s Judith Collins rejected the criticism, and said this morning that we’re in “extraordinary times”.

“I’ve certainly never seen this amount of money being instantly created by credit transfers into the trading banks and no controls at all on what those banks are doing with it when it comes to putting that money into the productive sector.”

The term ‘housing crisis’ featured a lot in NZ politics over the last decade, but it means different things to different people. In today’s Bulletin, I’m going to pick out several stories from the last week that in my view capture what the housing crisis of today is: It is about the simple fact that prices have inflated to an extreme degree in recent years, often regardless of the quality of the house itself, and the flow-on effects that has for the whole population.

The extreme escalation in house prices has led to a political fight over how independent the Reserve Bank should be. Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan has analysed the various interventions that have been made so far, coming to the conclusion that it represents a real shift in what had previously been a wide consensus view in NZ politics. National has come around to the position of reining the bank in, while PM Jacinda Ardern derided that approach as ‘Muldoonist’.

When asked about the house price crisis, Ardern hinted at new support for first house buyers to get on the property ladder, reports the NZ Herald. She identified a problem around the increasing impossibility of younger people getting into the market without parental support. And it’s true – that is a fair problem to try and address. But the proposed solution would run the risk of exacerbating the much more systemic problem, which is that house prices and house price inflation now far outstrips anything people can earn through working, and the divide will continue to grow between the have-houses and the have-nots.

There were four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Act leader David Seymour called on Chris Hipkins to apologise after the Covid-19 response minister labelled Taiwan an “authoritarian regime”. Taiwan is a multi-party democracy.

The government launched a market study into competition and pricing in the supermarket sector.

The prime minister hinted that help was on its way for struggling first home buyers.

US company Moderna announced tests suggesting its Covid-19 vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus – only a few days after Pfizer reported similar results for its own vaccine.

