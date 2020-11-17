Live updates, November 17: Are we paying too much? Government launches probe into supermarket pricing

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 17. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: Alarm raised over Reserve Bank role in housing boom

Calls are coming thick and fast for a change in approach from the Reserve Bank, to slow down an out of control housing market.

National’s shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly said the RBNZ programme of printing money and the impending “Funding For Lending” scheme is being directed at the housing market, rather than the productive economy.

“Instead, it’s likely the new funding will flow straight into the already unaffordable housing market, when it could and should go towards new house builds, local businesses and our agriculture and horticulture sectors,” said Bayly.

He called on the government to “rein in” the Reserve Bank, and outline their expectations to governor Adrian Orr that the scheme be redirected towards the productive economy. Orr caused controversy recently by pointing out that the housing market was not in the remit of the RBNZ.

He also described the current boom in house prices as a “first class problem to have”. A former Labour finance minister is also coming out with similar concerns.

Writing on Stuff, Sir Michael Cullen argues that the current situation should be raising concerns about the overall stability of the financial system, which is in the Reserve Bank’s remit.

“Little account seems to be taken of the RBNZ’s other main function – its prudential rules to ensure the financial system’s stability. The rules arguably make it hard to use the new credit to support much venture capital investment or, indeed, any risky lending to the business sector. The risk is that most of it will end up feeding the insatiable appetite of the property market.”

8.30am: Supermarket pricing to be scrutinised in new government probe

The government has followed through on one of its pre-election promises and launched a market study into pricing at supermarkets.

The study will look at whether the sector is as competitive as it could be and ensure New Zealanders are paying a fair price at the checkout.

The minister of commerce and consumer affairs David Clark said New Zealand has one of the most concentrated retail grocery markets in the world – and there are indications that competition has weakened in the sector.

“We also know that the average Kiwi household spends roughly 17% of its weekly expenses on food, and this has been increasing year on year,” Clark said in a statement.

“A market study into supermarkets will identify whether there are issues affecting competition, potentially leading to recommendations that could ensure the weekly shop is gentler on the household budget.

Some of the big supermarket chains have said there is already a healthy degree of competition in the sector, Clark said, and the government wants to test whether that is the case.

The study is the second initiated by the Labour-led government; last term, while in coalition with New Zealand First, the government launched a market study into fuel pricing.

The Commerce Commission, which is in charge of the study, is required to publish its final report on the study by November 23 next year.

Consumer NZ ‘welcomes’ market study announcement

“New Zealand has one of the most concentrated supermarket industries in the world, dominated by two players,” Consumer NZ chief Jon Duffy said.

“When you’ve got a market like this, there’s a big risk that consumers will end up paying higher prices because the usual competitive pressures don’t apply.”

7.45am: New Covid-19 vaccine 95% effective

We’re still a long way off from a Covid-19 vaccine being distributed, but the latest reports from US company Moderna show its vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus.

It comes not long after another company – Pfizer – reported similar results.

According to media reports, the Moderna trial involved 30,000 people, with half of those being given two doses of the vaccine. The rest were given “dummy” injections.

Only five of the Covid-19 cases contracted among the group were in people given the vaccine, while 90 were in those given the dummy treatment.

The data also shows there were 11 cases of severe Covid in the trial, but none happened in people who were immunised.

Unsurprisingly, outgoing president Donald Trump is claiming the new results as a victory for his administration.

Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

New Zealand won’t just get ‘a single vaccine’ – Covid-19 response minister

Speaking to RNZ, the Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins would not reveal whether New Zealand was in line to receive the Moderna vaccine.

“There’s about 230 vaccine candidates under development at the moment,” Hipkins said. “We’re monitoring them all and we’re in conversation with as many as we can be. There’s different degrees of commercial sensitivity; we announce agreements when we’e reached them.”

“Our strategy here is that we’re looking at a portfolio of vaccines, so there won’t be a single vaccine for New Zealand.”

Hipkins said New Zealand will be “front of the queue” when vaccine start to come onto the market.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A report claiming Covid-19 was found in New Zealand meat products exported to China is causing headaches for our meat industry. The Reuters story said traces of the virus were found on beef and tripe and their packaging exported from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand to the Chinese city of Jinan.

That’s not what the New Zealand government had been told, however. Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast yesterday morning, and reiterating the point at her post-cabinet press conference in the afternoon, the prime minister said she’d been advised on Sunday that Covid had been detected on packaging of beef products from Argentina, which shared a coolstore with New Zealand products – not that New Zealand meat itself was affected. Jacinda Ardern said she was determined to get to the bottom of the claim, with MFAT promising to investigate to “ascertain the origin and veracity” of the report. “This is incredibly important to New Zealand,” said Ardern. “We are confident our products are not exported with Covid on them, given our status as being essentially Covid-19 free.”

The stakes are high, as Brent Melville writes in this (paywalled) report for BusinessDesk. Although red meat exports to China have reduced in recent months, it’s still easily the largest market for New Zealand beef and associated products. “For the June year, China accounted for $3.7 billion of NZ’s red meat exports, almost a quarter more than the previous year, as China’s demand for red meat protein spiked after African swine fever saw a massive cull of China’s pig herd.”

It was unfortunate that unsubstantiated reports were out in the international arena, Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva told RNZ’s Checkpoint. “It has the potential to damage the reputation of New Zealand red meat exports,” she said, adding that the industry moved collectively and quickly at the start of the pandemic to establish robust protocols around management of risks. But the scare was a timely reminder to exporters of the risks, trade minister Damien O’Connor said. “If they have people who are sick, working anywhere in New Zealand even though we have no community transmission, they should take all precautions and make sure people don’t come to work.”

