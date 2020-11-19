Live updates, November 19: Border workers to get more regular Covid-19 tests

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for November 19. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.45am: New mask rules in force from today

A reminder of the new rules for public transport in Auckland, and domestic flights, today.

Face coverings will be required on buses and trains in Auckland from today, but children under 12 and those in school buses will be exempt. These rules apply to public transport in and out of Auckland as well.

Taxi and ride share drivers will be required to wear masks, but if you are a passenger, you will not have to. A QR code will continue to be available for taxi passengers.

Meanwhile, masks will also be mandatory on all domestic flights from today.

8.10am: Stadium rock is back? Guns N’ Roses announce NZ tour

The first new major stadium tour since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold has just been announced, with rock group Guns N’ Roses scheduled to play two shows in November next year.

The group will play six shows across Australia before heading to our shores for a gig in Wellington at Sky Stadium on November 19 and Dunedin at Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 21.

Promoter Paul Dainty said that with Covid-related restrictions easing, New Zealanders can look forward to the return of large-scale stadium events.

“Announcing an international tour of this magnitude as we come out of the most challenging year in the history of live entertainment is truly gratifying,” he said.

It’s not made clear whether the band intend to quarantine in New Zealand before the shows, however a report on Stuff claimed they would. Dainty is also convinced a trans-Tasman bubble will be in operation by then.

7.40am: More regular Covid-19 tests announced for border workers

The government’s unveiled new testing rules for border workers, in the hope of stopping further cases of Covid-19 slipping in from overseas.

“These strengthened rules – to apply to all international airports and ports – build on the mandatory testing orders we’ve been implementing since August and will make our border safety even stronger,” said Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins.

“The rules extend testing to workers not previously covered and increase the frequency of testing for some higher risk workers,” Hipkins said.

This includes:

Increasing the frequency of testing for ship pilots and some other port workers who carry out work on affected ships, from fortnightly to weekly;

Increasing testing frequency for some workers who carry out work on aircraft that have arrived from outside of New Zealand, from fortnightly to weekly;

Mandatory fortnightly testing for port workers not already covered; and

Mandatory fortnightly testing for airport airside and landside workers not already covered who interact with international arriving or transiting passengers.

The new rules place further expectations on both employers and employees to keep track of testing.

“Employers will be expected to keep records about their employees’ testing requirements and their compliance, and facilitate employee testing,” Hipkins said, while employees will be expected to provide information to their employers for record-keeping purposes.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

There is now the possibility that every single New Zealander who wants a Covid vaccine will be able to get one in the next two years. It comes after an in-principle agreement was signed to purchase 5 million doses from Janssen Pharmaceutica, subject to the vaccine successfully completing clinical trials and passing regulatory approvals. Presuming a formal purchase agreement is signed – which a release this morning from Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods made clear is likely – about 2 million doses would be delivered next year, with the remaining 3 million delivered over the course of 2022.

It follows a previous announcement to buy enough vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for 750,000 people. The two products aren’t necessarily the same, and the newly announced one has some significant advantages, said Woods. “A key point of difference for the Janssen vaccine is that it’s likely to be a single-dose vaccine and is compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels, so it may potentially be more efficient to administer.” For more on the difficulty of actually getting the Pfizer product to where it needs to be, read Siouxsie Wiles. Negotiations with other pharmaceutical companies continue, and New Zealand is also likely to attempt to purchase extra doses to provide to Pacific nations.

Even so, there will be some serious questions to ask with the rollout, and who gets vaccinated first. Barbara Allen and Michael Macaulay have looked at some of the ethical dimensions around how we’d prioritise people, and what the consequences of that would be. In the release from Woods, this was addressed with the following paragraphs:

The Ministry of Health is preparing for a range of vaccine scenarios and how best to sequence the delivery of vaccines once supply becomes available. Three broad considerations are being explored:

Those at risk of contracting COVID-19

Those at risk of spreading COVID-19

Those at risk of increased morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19.

Ensuring equity of outcomes, including protection for Māori, Pacific peoples and our most vulnerable population groups, such as older people, disabled people, health workers, essential workers and border staff are some of our primary considerations in the availability of vaccines.

Yesterday’s headlines: The day in sum

The state of South Australia was put into a strict lockdown for six days.

The royal commission of inquiry into the March 15 terrorist attacks finished.

There were three new cases of Covid-19, all detected in managed isolation.

The government said there had been an almost 50% jump in New Zealanders taking up apprenticeships, after they became free in July this year.

Climate change minister James Shaw said he wanted to see a new petrol and diesel car ban implemented.

The new tourism minister, Stuart Nash, said he wanted to target big-spending international tourists and essentially ban freedom campers.

