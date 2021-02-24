Live updates, February 24: Bloomfield warns of ‘not-typical symptoms’ in recent Covid-19 cases

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 24. All the latest news from New Zealand, updated throughout the day. Reach me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

Our Members make The Spinoff happen. Every dollar contributed directly funds our editorial team – click here to learn more about how you can support us from as little as $1.

9.25am: Bloomfield warns of ‘not-typical symptoms’ of UK Covid-19 variant

Two cases of the UK Covid variant reported in New Zealand – including one of the cases announced last week – have reported muscle aches and lethargy, Ashley Bloomfield said.

Most commonly, Covid-positive cases report respiratory symptoms like a cough and sore throat.

“This is the interesting thing and we have seen this now in the last few cases with this variant, not-typical symptoms,” Bloomfield told TVNZ. “I want to alert people to this that muscle aches and lethargy [can be symptoms of Covid].”

He added: “We saw this in the case in Northland, we’ve seen it out here and even our first case from this school… the young girl who thought her muscle aches were from walking around Mt Taranaki.”

8.20am: ‘Isn’t a no test situation’ – student at centre of latest Covid-19 outbreak had been tested, but just once

Papatoetoe High School’s principal said the student at the centre of the three latest cases had sought a test for Covid-19, despite reports to the contrary.

“It isn’t a ‘no’ test situation, it’s an early test,” Vaughan Couillault told TVNZ. The student who tested positive yesterday afternoon had first tested negative more than a week ago, he said. They had not received a follow-up test, however.

“When you talk to the person face to face, you get their story and you understand them,” he said.

Contact tracers finally got hold of the family on Sunday evening and they got tested on Monday, Couillault said.

More than 700 tests last were completed at the school last night and a queue has been forming since 7.30am this morning.

“If I was a gambling man I’d say we’re shut for the rest of the week,” he said, telling RNZ the earliest the school would open would be Monday. “I’m expecting anyone who was tested yesterday should get their results today,” he said. A number of staff had already tested negative.

7.45am: No alert level change for Auckland; Bloomfield reassured by genome testing

Genome sequencing has confirmed the three new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday are linked to the recent Papaetoetoe cluster – and are not a new outbreak.

A “casual plus” contact of one of the original Auckland cases tested positive yesterday afternoon, followed by two of their siblings last night.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB it was a good sign. “Our genome sequencing results in from overnight show a very direct link back to cases A and B, so that first student in the school, so that’s reassuring that we’re not dealing with a different potential line of transmission here.”

There was no reason, Bloomfield said, for an alert level change in Auckland. Yesterday was the first day the supercity had spent in level one since the Valentine’s Day outbreak.

“We had a really good discussion about this last night – I had a formal discussion with my chief science advisor and director of public health – we didn’t see any reason to go up alert levels,” Bloomfield said.

Last night, two new locations of interest were confirmed by the Ministry of Health: Kmart in Botany and a nearby vape store.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Several new community cases were announced in the Papatoetoe cluster yesterday, but at this stage the alert level appears to be staying at one. Our live updates has details of how the day unfolded. First a solitary new case was announced – a student at Papatoetoe High School who had not been at school since the outbreak last week. That person was a ‘casual plus contact’ of the original student to test positive, and had been advised to self-isolate.

However, later in the evening two siblings of that case also tested positive. The parents and a third older sibling have returned negative tests, and the family has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said. One of the subsequent cases has been working at Kmart in Botany on Friday 19 February and Saturday 20 February between 4pm and 10pm, and anyone who was in the store at those times is now also considered a ‘casual plus contact’. New locations of interest have been added to the ministry’s website. Papatoetoe High School remains closed, and the ministry is advising everyone in a school household to stay away from work or any other school, educational facility or community setting. Radio NZ reports exhausted community testing staff in South Auckland are now gearing up for another big push.

To give a sense of how suddenly the subsequent cases happened, Covid minister Chris Hipkins was on Newstalk ZB at 5pm, and said he had no knowledge of those subsequent cases, even when pressed on a rumour about them by host Heather du Plessis-Allan. However, wastewater testing is still indicating that there is no widespread outbreak in the area. It is expected that further updates will be given by ministers today.

Yesterday’s top stories

Three new cases of Covid-19, in the community, were announced. They were a “casual plus” contact of one of the initial Papatoetoe cases, and two of their siblings.

New child poverty stats show that things are improving, slightly, but that 125,000 children remain in material hardship.

Judith Collins said the woman in managed isolation who is refusing to get a Covid-19 test should have been sent back to Australia.

You’ll soon be able to take sick leave from your very first day in a new job. New leave and pay entitlements are on the way in 2022.