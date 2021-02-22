Live updates, February 22: Auckland poised to shift to alert level one

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 22. Auckland remains at alert level two and the rest of the country, level one. Reach me at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: Almost 70% of NZers want increase to income support rate

New data shows 69% of New Zealanders believe “the government should increase income support for those on low incomes and not in paid work”.

The poll was commissioned by a group of NGOs made up of unions, social service NGOs, kaupapa Māori groups, churches, child poverty experts and other organisations.

Jacqui Southey from Save the Children said the poll confirmed that, as a nation, people are no longer willing to tolerate inequality. “We all want to work together and do our bit to ensure all of our team of five million have liveable incomes. We’re in this together,” Southey said.

Janet McAllister from Child Poverty Action Group agreed: “This poll shows that ensuring liveable incomes for all would be a popular move for the government, across the board, as well as the right thing to do.”

Even two-thirds of those with household incomes over $100,000 agree the government should increase income support for those financially less fortunate than themselves, McAllister noted.

“Our compassionate and inclusive approach to caring for the most vulnerable during Covid-19 outbreaks served us well. We must take the same common sense approach to ensure everyone, whether they are working, caring for children, living with a disability or illness, learning, or have lost their jobs before or because of Covid-19, has a liveable income.”

7.45am: PM signals likely Auckland shift to alert level one

There have been no new community Covid-19 cases overnight or across the weekend, indicating a shift to alert level one in Auckland is looking likely (touch wood).

Jacinda Ardern said, “bar anything significant coming through”, the supercity should be able to reduce its current restrictions. The rest of the country has been at alert level one since last Thursday.

Ardern said the decision to keep Auckland at level two was “precautionary” and based on advice from health experts including Ashley Bloomfield. “That was us being really cautious,” she said.

Cabinet is set to officially review the alert levels today with the outcome to be revealed at a press conference from Christchurch this afternoon.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The first jabs in a long campaign of Covid-19 vaccinations have been given this weekend. It perhaps marks something of an end of the beginning of the pandemic for New Zealand, which continues to rage around the world. It will still be a long time before there is anything like herd immunity in the country, but at least now the programme of getting there is underway. Siouxsie Wiles & Toby Morris have explained why the vaccine is so important in the overall fight against Covid.

The first people vaccinated have been border workers and those at the most dangerous MIQ facilities. Radio NZ reports some of them spoke about their families and communities, and how by getting the vaccine they might now be able to become more a part of the world again, after a long year of living “level four lives”. One vaccinated worker also spoke about how it has been a big deal and source of pride for her to serve the country over the last year – personally, I’m pretty proud to be part of the same country as heroes like these.

Some people are going to be skeptical, or even downright hostile towards getting the jab. This article by Toby Manhire looks at how a quarter of New Zealanders say they’d refuse to take it, and discusses ways people might be persuaded. One important point to make is that a vaccine being approved by Medsafe does not necessarily mean there will be no short-term side effects at all – that is addressed in this NZ Herald Q+A about the vaccine.

Today marks ten years since Christchurch’s deadly earthquake, which cost 185 lives and profoundly changed the city forever. For comprehensive coverage of the years since, I’d strongly encourage you to browse The Press, which has a range of stories about rescuers, rebuilds and the structures that came down.In terms of streets, Radio NZ has taken snapshots of the aftermath, to how places look today. And on The Spinoff, Susan Wardell has written about collective memory of tragedy, and how we come together to express grief.

