Live updates, November 26: MPs prepare for biggest day of parliamentary calendar

10.50am: Speech from the throne – a photo essay:

Courtesy of Parliament TV, we are able to witness the festivities surrounding the “speech from the throne”, delivered by the governor-general Patsy Reddy.

The “Usher of the Black Rod” is responsible for summoning MPs to the chamber for the throne speech. Henceforth, they will be referred to in these updates as “roddo”.

Acting usher is Sandra McKie, appointed at the start of this month.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern is wearing a korowai, as demonstrated by this unflattering screenshot.

Here comes roddo!

Err… Apparently the captions are done in Australia, so, go figure.

Roddo versus Patsy Reddy.

Acting Usher of the Black Rod is bashing the door of parliament as tradition dictates.

10.35am: The day ahead – MPs prepare for biggest day of parliamentary calendar

It’s the first day of school (the new parliament). Our political editor Justin Giovannetti previews the day ahead in the Beehive:

It’s one of the biggest occasions Parliament can throw. The governor-general will be visiting with a throne speech in her pocket today, set for delivery some time before 11am.

But before that, looked on by fidgeting new MPs and a lot of gold braid, Dame Patsy Reddy will be delving into a side of New Zealand that is rarely seen around Parliament. With the symbols of monarchy comes the military.

First, there will be a 21 gun salute across Wellington harbour. Following all the booming from large artillery pieces parked below a school (really), the governor-general will inspect an honour guard with dozens of soldiers, sailors and airmen. Some will be toting rifles. There will be a band with martial music. They’ve been practicing on the forecourt all week.

Then things move inside and reflect more traditions borrowed from Westminster. The governor-general won’t enter the house to deliver her speech. The last time a monarch entered the commons in the UK was 1642. It ended quite poorly for King Charles I. Since then, there’s a whole ceremony, banged doors and someone called black rod.

The house will show that it’s boss and the governor-general will just need to deliver her speech in the nearby red chamber, which is more opulent anyways. This afternoon, there will be hours of speeches as the prime minister, leader of the opposition and all the other main political leaders argue about the speech.

The throne speech itself sets out the government’s agenda. While big surprises are unlikely, the speech is the foundation on which the next three years, or some significant part of them, will rest.

10.15am: New rules in place for Defence Force staff working in MIQ

After the recent outbreak of Covid-19 stemmed from a Defence Force worker, new rules have been put in place to try and curb any further spread of the virus.

Newshub revealed last night that the new rules include a curfew and alcohol restrictions, stopping Defence Force workers from drinking at bars. There are also risk assessments for meetings between NZDF Covid-19 staff and other Defence Force staff, along with risk assessments when staff are off-duty and leave MIQ facilities.

Masks are also compulsory when travelling between facilities.

9.30am: Royal Commission into Christchurch shooting handed to government today

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting is handing over its findings today – but the public won’t get to see just yet.

As RNZ reports, the Royal Commission will offer insight into how the shooting was able to take place. The gunman’s guilty plea stopped any dissection of this matter at a formal court trial.

The inquiry was led by Sir William Young and Jacqui Caine who have investigated the gunman’s activities ahead of March 15, what security agencies knew about him, and if those agencies could’ve prevented the shootings.

The governor-general Patsy Reddy and internal affairs minister Jan Tinetti today will receive copies of the report today, with an expectation that it will be made public before Christmas.

“We’re anticipating that this report is going to be quite lengthy, so there is going to be a lot of working through in that process,” Tinetti told RNZ. It’s up to the prime minister how much of the report is made public, and whether the victims’ families will receive copies early – but the Royal Commission has ensured that no redactions were needed.

Delayed public release ‘unacceptable’ – Act Party

In a press release this week, the Act Party’s firearms reform spokesperson Nicole McKee said the government’s decision to delay the release of the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch terror attacks is “unacceptable”.

“Given no redactions are necessary, there’s no good reason why it can’t be released 24 or 48 hours after the government receives it,” McKee said.

8.00am: Corrections Association defends pepper spray bombing prisoners

The Corrections Association has defended the actions of staff described in an investigative piece by Guyon Espiner this week.

In the RNZ article, an asthmatic prisoner at Auckland Women’s prisoner said she was repeatedly pepper sprayed by guards, and felt humiliated in front of male prison guards.

Alan Whitley from the Corrections Association told RNZ using pepper spray is better than grappling with prisoners.

“You don’t spray it directly on the prisoner, they start to inhale that, they feel the effect of it and you can then bring the prisoner out into fresh air,” he said.

Whitley said the technique – known as “cell busting” – is used in situations where prisoners are either being aggressive or harmful to themselves. “It’s used to get somebody out of a cell, sometimes for their own safety,” he said.

“No one goes to work with the intent of having to use any level of force on a prisoner… But once you’ve got a volatile prisoner you do need to do something about it.”

Asked whether cell busting should be stopped, Whitley said “no”, saying the alternative method of getting a prisoner out of their cell is also quite “barbaric”. He said shields are used to push a prisoner up against a wall while they are restrained, often leading to injuries.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A soldier with strong ties to the far right fringe has been charged with multiple counts of espionage. As Florence Kerr and Thomas Manch report for Stuff, he is believed to be the first person charged with espionage in New Zealand. The soldier is alleged to have improperly accessed information, and then shared it with an entity or foreign government which has not been publicly named. He was arrested in December, and faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

The far right ties are worth covering further. They relate to a now defunct group, called the Dominion Movement, which the soldier led. After the March 15 attacks, the group shut down. However as Newsroom’s Marc Daalder reports, there are strong connections between that group, and the still existing Action Zealandia, suggesting more of a reorganisation than anything else. The soldier is understood to have continued participating in far right political activities following the March 15 attacks. For clarity, his holding of objectionable views is not why he’s up on charges – the alleged espionage is why he’s up on charges.

Regardless, there is nervousness around whether such views are widely held by Defence Force personnel. In this story from Newsroom this morning, that issue is discussed. So far two soldiers with active links to such groups have been uncovered, the second of which was part of Action Zealandia while serving, and is now no longer an army reservist. Is the NZDF concerned? Here’s part of a statement they gave on the matter:

“There have been robust policies and procedures in place within NZDF that highlight potential threats from a wide range of groups for years preceding March 15 2019.”

“The NZDF has confidence in its security measures, which include the threat posed by those belonging to, or who sympathise with, groups that may threaten the security of the Defence Force and wider public. The Defence Force is a community of people who look out for each other, and there are robust systems in place to hold people to account.”

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

A New Zealand soldier was charged with four counts of espionage after being arrested at Linton Military camp late last year.

The Bloomberg review ranked New Zealand top in the best places to be in the era of Covid-19.

There were eight new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation.

Parliament returned, with newly elected MPs taking their seats together for the first time and Trevor Mallard being re-elected as speaker.

Siouxsie Wiles was given a prestigious placing in the BBC’s 100 most inspiring and influential women of the year.

The recent flood of money into the property market is a long-term risk facing the economy, the Reserve Bank warned in its financial stability report.

Despite rumours she was set to resign, Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive Grainne Moss dug in in the face of another scathing report being released this week.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service announced further information about Auckland sites visited by the Air NZ crew member who tested positive for Covid-19 in China.

