Live updates, November 27: Māori Party co-leaders were ‘grandstanding’ – speaker 

live updates for November 27.

8.00am: Māori Party co-leaders were ‘grandstanding’ – speaker

Speaker of the house Trevor Mallard has defended his actions in the house yesterday, when he prevented the Māori Party co-leaders from speaking during the first session of the new parliament.

It led to both Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer leaving the debating chamber, with the pair releasing a scathing press release saying it was an example of “the Māori voice being silenced”.

But Mallard told RNZ that the pair would have had the opportunity to speak, labelling it an act of “grandstanding”.

“I had them scheduled to speak at 4.30pm, after David Seymour,” said Mallard. The speech would have acted as the party co-leader’s maiden speeches, but taken place during debate.

“They wanted to have two speeches, which you don’t get on the address and reply [debate]. They were originally scheduled to speak next Thursday, I made some special arrangements for them to speak yesterday and they said they would only accept those special arrangements if they got to speak twice and that doesn’t happen,” Mallard said.

“[There’s] a certain frustration coming from me because some of us spent hours replying to emails explaining to people what the situation was.”

Mallard said he didn’t help his relationship with the leader of the house because he had the schedule changed so the Maori Party could speak yesterday “and then we had that performance in the house”.

Asked whether he could have used a bit of “first day discretion”, Mallard said he had given Waititi the opportunity to raise the point of order despite there not being a feasible point to raise.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Two announcements from the government this morning will give the horticulture sector a major workforce boost. As the NZ Herald’s Derek Cheng reports, 2000 places in managed isolation will be made available to Pacific workers, starting early next year. This is something the industry has been crying out for, with dire warnings of fruit rotting on the vine, without the regular cohort of seasonal workers coming in. They’ll come from countries with low Covid risk, and arrivals will be staggered so as not to take up all the capacity at once.

Currently, there are about 6000 Recognised Seasonal Employer workers in the country, who have been allowed to stay on through Covid. As this Farmers Weekly piece about the busy times of the year for kiwifruit outlined, the industry didn’t get the numbers that it was expecting or needed over the autumn harvest. Working holiday visas can be automatically extended this year to enable work in horticulture and wine, but because of border restrictions the flow of new arrivals just isn’t there. Within those constraints, this is a pretty significant move from the government to protect the viability of the industry.

It won’t exactly be a free ride for employers though, who will be required to stump up a lot more money than they otherwise would have. For one, there will be a requirement to pay the seasonal workers a living wage – which could have a significant impact on setting the base rate pay in an industry notorious for talking big about the money workers can make, and then not delivering. Employers will also have to cover the costs of managed isolation, and pay 30 hours a week worth of wages while the worker is in managed isolation.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



The Air NZ worker who tested positive on arrival in China most likely caught Covid-19 overseas, said the Ministry of Health in a statement that also announced one new imported case.

Six members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team tested positive in managed isolation in Christchurch. The team as a whole has been issued with a final warning after repeatedly breaking MIQ rules.

The 53rd parliament commenced with a speech from the throne by governor general Patsy Reddy setting out the government’s agenda, and maiden speeches from Labour MPs Ibrahim Omer and Arena Williams.

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer walked out of the debating chamber after clashing with speaker Trevor Mallard.

Jacinda Ardern will officially declare a climate emergency next Wednesday, it was reported.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings handed over its findings. The report will be released to the public on December 8.

After a wet few weeks, Auckland water restrictions will be eased for summer, the council announced.

Another person has died from injuries sustained in the Whakaari/White Island disaster in December last year, police confirmed. 64-year-old Horst Westenfelder died on July 2 at a hospital overseas.

