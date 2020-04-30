Watch: Wellington in lockdown, from above

Eerie scenes from level four lockdown in the nation’s capital.

With people instructed to stay at home, Wellington streets, schools and parks are near empty.

We captured this strangely beautiful footage during the first weeks of lockdown, visiting familiar Wellington locations including the Wellington Urban Motorway, the waterfront, Kent Terrace and Oriental Bay.

This video was filmed with a drone during level four, in full compliance with aviation rules and guidelines for essential services. Footage supplied by Pouakai

