Watch: Auckland in lockdown, from above

Striking scenes from the first week of alert level four restrictions in our biggest city.

As New Zealand adjusted to alert level four Covid-19 restrictions, the usually bustling streets of Tāmaki Makaurau were all but deserted.

We captured this surreal, strangely beautiful footage during the first week of lockdown, visiting familiar Auckland locations including the north-western motorway, Waterview Tunnel, Dominion Road and Queen Street.

Footage supplied, in full compliance with guidelines for essential services, by Swish Studios, Bayley Broome-Peak and Steve Gulik.

Please note that news media is considered an essential service by the New Zealand government, and is therefore permitted to continue operating during alert level four.