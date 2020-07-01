What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in July

What are you going to be watching in June? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
The Baby-Sitter’s Club (on Netflix from July 3)
Hold on to your landline and chuck on your favourite turtleneck, because The Baby-Sitter’s Club is finally here. It’s been more than 30 years since the first Baby-Sitter’s Club book was published, and now Netflix are bringing the much-loved series to life. Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn are taking over the world, one baby-sitting job at a time, and this warm and sincere adaption of Ann M. Martin’s books will spark joy in the hearts of nostalgic adults and young kids alike. / Tara Ward
The Exceptional Squad (on TVNZ on Demand from July 3)
With school holidays on the horizon, the arrival of digital kids show The Exceptional Squad makes for perfect timing. Young orphans Kahu and Mania move to the city to live with their Aunty B, but settling into a new place is hard and making friends is tough. Luckily, Kahu and Mania were born with secret super powers, which mean they can use their imaginations and dance to overcome any problem. Written by Amanda Alison (Mean Mums) and starring Keisha Castle Hughes and Jayden Daniels, The Exceptional Squad will entertain kids of all ages. / TW
High Fidelity (on NEON from July 13)
First it was a book by Nick Hornby, then a hit movie starring John Cusack, and now it’s a comedy series starring Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of Lisa Bonet, who starred with Cusack in the 2000 film. It’s a full-circle moment, and Kravitz shines as the often unlikeable Rob, the owner of a Brooklyn record store who uses music to make sense of her past relationships. High Fidelity’s soundtrack is as important as the drama, and this charming remake captures the music-as-culture vibe of the original film, while still feeling relevant for a Shazam/Spotify-era audience. / TW
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (stand-up special on Netflix from July 14)
Real talk: Urzila Carlson is one of the most successful comedians in New Zealand. She sells out huge houses on the regular and is beloved by the sort of audiences that other comedians often can’t seem to crack. It helps that she’s funny and genuinely relatable, with the kind of razor-sharp, constantly honed craft that lends itself to, well, very good-stand-up. Now she’s ready to give it to the world with an hour-long Netflix special. It’s a hell of an endorsement from the streaming service (and not her first one), and represents a new benchmark for ambitious local stand-ups to strive for. / Sam Brooks
The notables
Search Party (season 3 on Neon from July 17)
We called it “the most millennial show you can get” back in season two, which was definitely a compliment about this sharp and unpredictable comedy-mystery series. Search Party follows a group of self-absorbed twenty-somethings who decide to play Nancy Drew and track down a missing college acquaintance, but find themselves in way over their heads. It’s a darkly comic watch, anchored by Alia Shawkat’s compelling performance as Dory, and season three promises to be the tensest season yet. / TW
Cursed (on Netflix from July 17)
Can’t wait another year until the second season of The Witcher? Still sore about the finale of Game of Thrones? Here’s a hyper-violent reimagining of Arthurian myth to sate your bloodthirsty tastebuds. This one centres on Nimue, who you might vaguely recollect as The Lady of the Lake (or if you’re like me, you’ll remember her from The Mists of Avalon). She’s played by Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), the cast is rounded out by a pleasantly diverse group of people, and the story follows Nimue’s path from childhood to becoming, well, the Lady who pulls a sword out of some pond somewhere. / SB
Love Life (on TVNZ on Demand from July 23)
What the world needs now, is love, sweet love, plus a romantic-comedy anthology series set in New York about an unlucky-in-love young professional who spends every episode reflecting on one of her many doomed relationships. Anna Kendrick plays Darby (not Furby, please don’t call her Furby), who despite not loving the term “dickwagon”, is supported on her journey to true love by a quirky bunch of pals and a fine pair of blue Crocs. If you like Amazon Prime’s Modern Love or wearing Crocs of any colour, you’ll probably like this too. / TW
The movies
Hamilton (on Disney+ from July 3)
Don’t throw away your shot! If there’s one thing to thank Covid for, it’s probably the fact that Lin Manuel-Miranda bumped up the release of the professionally-shot film of Hamilton, the most successful and acclaimed stage musical of the past 20 years, and is sending it to all of our homes. If you’re don’t know what Hamilton is about, it’s basically a pop-rap musical based on the life of US founding father Alexander Hamilton – but it’s a lot better than that summary might suggest. And if you know what it’s about already? Then you’re currently refreshing Disney+ waiting for it to drop. /SB
The Old Guard (on Netflix from July 10)
It’s a scientific fact that some of our best movies are when Charlize Theron knocks people down. Atomic Blonde? Absolutely. Mad Max: Fury Road? Look at all those Oscars. Aeon Flux? … look there’s always one outlier. Her latest, The Old Guard, focuses on a pack of mercenaries who, quite helpfully for them, happen to be centuries-old immortals who can heal from any wound. However, when another immortal ‘awakens’, they find out the jig is well and truly up and they have to fight for their life and freedom. It’s all fairly high concept, so just focus on what matters: Charlize Theron knocking people down./ SB
Hustlers (on Neon from July 23)
Jennifer Lopez pole dancing to Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’. That’s all you should need, really.
But if you need more: Hustlers was one of the best films of last year, basically GoodFellas with better costumes. The true story of a group of New York strippers who began a scheme to scam their clients, the film is an entertaining ride with a fair dolloping of both heart and social commentary. But really, Jennifer Lopez is the star here, and she takes every moment and runs with it. Hustlers is worth a watch on its own, but her performance deserves to be embossed in gold. / SB
The rest
Netflix
July 1
Deadwind: Season 2
Say I Do
Under the Riccione Sun
Unsolved Mysteries
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Footloose
The Godfather
The Italian Job
Queen of the South: Season 4
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5
Knocked Up
G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Magical Land of Oz: Season 1
Godzilla
Olympus Has Fallen
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Blood Diamond
Gandhi
Fury
Gladiator
July 2
Warrior Nun
Thiago Ventura: POKAS
The Fuck-It List
July 3
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2
Ju-On: Origins
Southern Survival
Desperados
The Baby-Sitters Club
July 4
Spider-Man: Homecoming
July 8
Was It Love?
Stateless
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
July 9
The Protector: Season 4
Japan Sinks: 2020
July 10
O Crush Perfeito
The Twelve
The Old Guard
The Claudia Kishi Club
Hello Ninja: Season 3
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
July 14
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
On est ensemble
The Business of Drugs: Limited Series
July 15
Dark Desire
Skin Decision: Before and After
Gil Infedeli
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Magic Mike XXL
The Bodyguard
The Shining
GoodFellas
Blades of Glory
The Firm
Spawn: The Movie
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
July 16
Indian Matchmaking
Fatal Affair
MILF (FR)
July 17
Cursed
Boca a Boca
July 18
Suits: Season 8
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Baby Driver
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
Street Food: Latin America
July 22
Signs
Norsemen: Season 3
Love on the Spectrum
Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia
July 23
The Larva Island Movie
July 24
A cantar!
Animal Crackers
Offenda a la tormenta
The Kissing Booth 2
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
July 26
Good Girls: Season 3
July 28
Last Chance U: Laney
July 29
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4
The Hater
The Speed Cubers
July 30
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy
Bad Moms
July 31
Get Even
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2
Vis a vis: el Oasis
Seriously Single
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
Neon
July 12
Nanny McPhee
July 13
High Fidelity
Peppa Pig: Season Two
Lost and Found
Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom
Tractor Tom
Monster Math Squad
Joker
July 14
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Uglydolls
Rambo: Last Blood
July 15
Devils
The Art of Self Defense
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
July 16
Top of the Lake
July 17
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Search Party: Season 1-3
Beastly
July 19
SS-GB
A.P Bio: Season 2
The Addams Family
The Beach Bum
July 20
Gangs of London
Adventures of Zee
Tortoise and Rabbit
StoryZoo
Mr. Eco
It Chapter 2
It’s Complicated
July 21
Bulletproof: Seasons 1-2
The Dead Don’t Die
July 22
The Therapist: Seasons 1-2
Trixie & Katya
All Nighter
Bad Samaritan
July 23
Save Me: Season 2
The Souvenir
July 24
Pride and Prejudice, Cut
July 25
Room 104: Season 4
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn
July 26
Cat Nation
Climate Change
Climate Crisis
Climate Destruction
New Horizons: The Kuiper Belt Target
New Wildfire Fighting Tools
Private Moonshot
Recovering From Extinction
Resurrecting Tasmanian Tigers
Savage Island Giants
Shark Family Tree
Skinny Genes
Capturing Woodstock
Space Junk Dangers
The Kitchen
Seven Psychopaths
July 27
Hustlers
Manchester by the Sea
Primal
Turbo
July 28
Badland
Lost Transmission
July 29
Dollface
Black Christmas
TVNZ on Demand
July 1
American Housewife: Season 4
Transplant: Season 1
From the Vault: Best of the 80s
Pakt: Seasons 1-2
A Deadly Union: Season 1
Cave of Forgotten Dreams
It’s So Easy and Other Lies
You’ve Been Trumped
Inna De Yard
11 Minutes
Chinese Puzzle
To Catch a Serial Killer
Wallis Simpson: The Secret Letters
Guru: Bhagwan, His Secretary and His Bodyguard
Life in a Day
July 3
The Exceptional Squad: Season 1
Young Riders: Season 2
July 9
Guilt: Season 1
July 23
Love Life: Season 1
July 29
Wasted: Season 1
Amazon Prime Video
July 1
American Horror Story: Seasons 1-5
Fast and Furious 7
Frasier: Seasons 1-11
Furious 6
Glee: Seasons 1-6
Homeland: Seasons 1-7
Modern Family: Seasons 1-9
Prison Break: Seasons 1-5
Top Gear: Seasons 1-13
Top Gear: Special: Botswana
Top Gear: Special: Polar
Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip
Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip 2
Top Gear: Winter Olympics Special
July 3
Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
Hanna: Season 2
July 7
The X Files: Seasons 1-11
July 10
Luther: Seasons 1-4
Breathe: Into the Shadows: Season 1
July 15
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
New Girl: Seasons 1-7
July 17
The Excellent Mr. Dundee
July 24
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist: Season 1
Disney+
July 3
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life
Disney Family Sundays
One Day at Disney
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
Animal ER
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue: Season 1-4
Race to Witch Mountain
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
July 10
Critter Fixers: Country Vests
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
Secrets of the Zoo: Season 3
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 17
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!: Seasons 1-2
The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile: Season 1
July 24
Rogue Trip
Wild Congo: Season 1
Wild Sri Lanka: Season 1
July 31
Muppets Now
Alaska Animal Rescue: Season 1
Animal Showdown: Season 1
Best Job Ever: Season 1
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World: Season 1
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall: Season 1
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for Abominable Snowman
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue: Season 1
King Fishers: Season 1
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko: Season 1-2
Surviving the Mount St. Helen’s Diasters
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest: Season 1
What Sam Sees
Apple TV+
July 10
Little Voice
Greyhound
Greatness Code
Acorn TV
July 6
Sensitive Skin: Season 1
Girlfriends
Midsomer Murders: Seasons 11-12
Dead Still
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 5
July 13
The Sommerdahl Murders: Season 1
Agatha Christie’s Marple: Season 4
July 20
Taggart: Seasons 23-24
Cold Feet: Season 9
Agatha Christie’s Marple: Season 5
July 27
At Home with the Georgians
Agatha Christie’s Marple: Season 6
Agatha Christie’s Poirot: Season 6
