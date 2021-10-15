How many of New Zealand’s famous Masked Vaxxers can you guess? 

Who is it, who is it, who is it getting their ja-ab?

As Aotearoa gears up for Super Saturday and the threat of politicians and influencers doing the conga hangs in the air, it is time to reflect on the hard yards we have already put in with our vaccination efforts. Yes, hundreds upon thousands of regular folk have gone to get the jab, but so have tens and tens of prominent New Zealanders, many of which shared their experience via the magic of photography in the hopes of inspiring more people to get vaxxed.

In anticipation of hopefully seeing their triumphant return during this weekend’s televised Vaxathon, we have dusted off the dorky masks and cryptic clues of Three’s The Masked Singer – which was a real thing that happened not that long ago – to see how well you know your prominent New Zealanders and their celebratory vaccination pics.

All will be revealed at 2pm today, may the odds be ever in your favour.

TUATARA

This old mate has no beef with the vaxx, but he has truly petered his way out of our league with this rare snap.

ALIEN

No need for legal action when you’re this far down the alphabet. Our cosmic girl saves the world, right on time.

POSSUM

Just when you think you’ve seen enough, this cheeky possum acted up and grapevined his way into the vaxx centre.

MEDUSA

Their colleague is famous for jabs of a different kind, but this wild-haired celebrity wasn’t built in a day. How potent is this moment?

MONARCH

This butterfly loves to be among the greenery of nature, but look out for the c-bomb (and we ain’t talking caterpillar)

MOA

New Zealand: today’s task is to get vaccinated, just like this tall moa. Far from extinct, he’s a protegé.

TUI

It’s been a long road, but after one sharp jab our Tui will be coasting.

MONSTER

Not to labour the point, but let’s just say a little mouse boy is gritting his teeth at this monstrous barb

ORANGE ROUGHIE

Some call it magic, but did you hear the news that Roughie can breathe underwater?

SHEEP

He’s just doing his national service so didn’t have to mullet over twice, and what a great chance to promote NZ Music Month for this Ladyhawke stan.

JELLYFISH

You ok, hon? She loves a senior moment, she’s done her research and she’s ready for the vaccine to be ad-ministered.

PAVLOVA

She clearly loves sweeties and she recently achieved elimination status on another island, getting home just in time to see the flowers growing on the lawn.

The answers will be revealed here at 2pm