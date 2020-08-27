Alice Snedden’s Bad News: I held a dinner party to help decide which way to vote in the euthanasia referendum

In this episode of Bad News, Alice Snedden is forced to confront her own mortality before hosting a very special dinner party to get to grips with the euthanasia debate.

In this year’s election, Aotearoa will vote on whether or not to legalise voluntary euthanasia for those with a terminal illness who have less than six months to live. Undecided on how she’s going to vote, in this episode Alice hosts a dinner party like no other, inviting a broad range of guests with varied perspectives on the End of Life Choice bill.

Guests include “no” voters like disability advocate Claire Freeman (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Korokoro) and Alice’s mum Jo. On the “yes” side is Canterbury University lecturer Te Hurinui Karaka Clarke (Te Arawa, Ngai Tahu), terminally ill advocate Bobbie Carroll and, of course, Act Party leader David Seymour.

Can they help Alice make her own mind up about the contentious and extremely sensitive issue over a lovely roast meal?

Commissioned by RNZ and made possible by the RNZ/NZ On Air Innovation Fund.

Content warning: contains discussion of suicide and depression, which may be distressing to viewers.