On swampy ground: Painter and printmaker Brent Harris returns home

Palmerston North-born Brent Harris’s considers himself an Australian artist, but his work is suffused with the unease and melancholia long associated with New Zealand art, cinema and music. Kiran Dass spoke to him about his monsters, and his solo exhibition on now in Christchurch.

Brent Harris left New Zealand in 1981; he has lived in Melbourne for almost 40 years. He’s represented in all the state galleries in Australia, but only in 2019 had his first solo show in his home country, at Wellington’s Robert Heald Gallery.

Yet in his stark, solemn blacks and whites, Harris acknowledges his connection to New Zealand; that, bushfires aside, there’s a darkness in the New Zealand landscape that isn’t as present in Australia. He also drops surprising accents of colour into his work. Blush pinks, buttery yellows and bluish lavenders form drips that turn into figures or bodies in an abstract, melting effect.

Harris’s work typically explores themes of family, loss, the inner world and demons within it, with flashes of religious iconography. But for the past year his favourite theme has been ‘peaks’. This stems from a fond childhood memory, he says.

“As kids we would stand on our roof at home in Palmerston North and you could see Mount Ngāuruhoe, Taranaki and Ruapehu, you could see all three of them from the house.”



Towards the Swamp, on now at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, is Harris’s first solo exhibition at a public gallery in New Zealand. It’s also Lara Strongman’s last exhibition as senior curator at the Christchurch gallery before taking up her new position at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art. She says Harris’s work speaks to the past and future of Ōtautahi.



“Christchurch, of course, like many cities around the world, is built on a swamp, and as a place which is currently reinventing itself from the traces of the ruined city, I felt there would be resonances in local culture with Brent’s work, considered through the paradigm of the fertile swamp.”

Harris is one of Australia’s most accomplished printmakers, having worked in that medium since the late 1980s. His prints have strong art historical influences – including noticeably here Edvard Munch – while remaining utterly individual.



“The great and generous strength of his work,” Strongman writes in the exhibition catalogue, “is that you can see your own life reflected in it, joining a conversation which cuts across place and time, Melbourne and Oslo and London and Christchurch and beyond, describing what it’s like to be a person moving through the world and a body in relation to other bodies.”

Having always known he would reconnect with New Zealand, Harris held back a series of his prints with the intention of gifting them to ensure a presence in New Zealand.

“I was talking to Justin Paton [head curator of international art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney],” he tells me “and I asked him who would be the best gallery to gift works to, and it seems Christchurch Art Gallery has the best set-up.”

When we talk, Harris is in Sydney where his partner, the artist Andrew Browne, has a show at Yuill/Crowley Gallery. Harris has a warm and engaging manner and is quick to laugh. He tells me about Palmerston North, where he was born in 1956.

“It was a dump! It was pretty bogan. I was pretty bogan. I did an apprenticeship in carpentry. And jeez, we would go to the stock car races on a Saturday night, get pissed drinking Southern Comfort and Coke.”

Harris was married by the time he was 19. “My wife’s family owned a dairy farm outside of Matamata. I loved that farm. She started to think we should have a baby so I jumped ship. I knew I was gay. I was divorced at 22.”

In Auckland he came out, worked as a carpenter, and applied for art school in Melbourne. He was accepted into the Victorian College of the Arts and has remained in Melbourne ever since.

Harris had a traumatic, abusive childhood. “I had a really shitty father, he was a monster,” he says. Themes of trauma and abuse often emerge obliquely in his work.

It was only after his father died in 2016 that Harris decided the time was right to return to New Zealand for a show. The two had been estranged for 25 years and Harris, understandably, did not attend the funeral. “I just kept away from him. I hadn’t seen my mother in that time either, until May last year.”

One thing Harris did gain from his father was a love of landscape and art. “You know, on Sunday drives we’d always end up at the Govett Brewster, the Sarjeant or National Gallery. He was well-read, my father, and loved nature.”

Moving to Melbourne wasn’t some grand gesture to outrun his past, he says. “It was just more like getting on with it once I got to art school. It wasn’t a great escape, I’d already made that.”

In his printing, using a monotype, or dark field technique, Harris starts with a field of black ink on a sheet of perspex. Then on the black surface, he rubs and wipes away with a paper towel. He says he has no preconceived idea or what shape or image may arise to the surface. Objects can be used at random to make marks on the ink. Figurations emerge. He refines this process, often through a series of images, until he is happy. He uses a sequence of paintings or prints to systematically interrogate and finesse an idea.

His series of paintings and prints Grotesquerie (2001-2), with its haunting images of bleeding families, has a foreboding father figure and a faceless, anonymous mother. For this Harris uses automatic drawing (a technique picked up while on an artist’s residency in Paris in 1993) and smudgy charcoals. For the Surrealists, automatic drawing was an effective way of engaging with the subconscious, something that could potentially be terrifying and confronting.

“I’d been finding images in monotypes. It’s all about family. It’s about him. A few months ago I was working on another piece and an image of my father appeared. It was so strongly an image of my father. I thought, ‘fuck! I thought I’d buried him!’

“I wouldn’t say doing Grotesquerie was particularly cathartic. I just kept working on it until it looked like me. I’m in control, not him.”

Harris’s strong use of blacks and whites in his work evokes the work of two artists that have had a profound impact on him: Colin McCahon and Barnett Newman, the American abstract expressionist. Both artists’ work delve into the sublime, exploring themes of spirituality and mortality, something echoed in Harris’s own work, particularly in the 1989 series Stations of the Cross.

“Lots of friends of mine were dying young of AIDS. This was a narrative of being judged this morning and being dead this afternoon. And well, death is starting to look more serious and closer! Thankfully I avoided HIV. It would be nice to have another 20 years, you know, as a mature artist dealing with the same narrative.”

Although Harris says he is not a religious person, he seems open to persuasion. “I was giving a talk once, and this 20-year-old kid put his hand up and said, ‘you know, it’s OK if you want to be religious!’ I thought that was so sweet. Maybe I am!”

I think of his painting Peaks (The Other Side), where two witnesses amid two snow-capped mountains look skyward at a figure, perhaps a god of some sort, appearing in the sky.

“Now that’s a religious painting,” Harris says.



Next up, Harris is showing at the Adelaide Biennale, where curator Leigh Robb has set the theme Monster Theatres. Harris will show a combination of existing and new work. Unsurprisingly, his monster is his father. It seems that when he thinks he is done with mining his past, there is more to reckon with.

“Yes. I think that is possibly true. Most of my work is searching for meaning. As an artist, I want things to be revealed. I’m 63 years old and I still feel like an emerging artist.”

Brent Harris: Towards the Swamp, Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, until 23 February 2020.