The Friday Poem: Only the ocean by Michaela Keeble

A new poem by Michaela Keeble.
Only the ocean
only the ocean
turns me over
like this
only the ocean
turns me
on like this
only the ocean
gives warning:
what will change
and when
so it doesn’t come
across
like violence
white caps
drift in
on the rising tide
i feel like
opening my legs
i don’t want
to do anything else
today
i don’t want
to go
to work
i want to lie down
with the ocean
for 24 hours
one whole turn
of the earth
by then
i’ll have been
filled
and emptied
by the fizzing surf
by the ocean’s
foaming hand
by the ocean
washing in
and out
over
and over
coming
and going
and coming
This poem appears in Michaela Keeble’s chapbook intertidal, published by Anemone Press in July 2020.
