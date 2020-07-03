The Friday Poem: Only the ocean by Michaela Keeble

A new poem by Michaela Keeble.

Only the ocean

only the ocean

turns me over

like this

only the ocean

turns me

on like this

only the ocean

gives warning:

what will change

and when

so it doesn’t come

across

like violence

white caps

drift in

on the rising tide

i feel like

opening my legs

i don’t want

to do anything else

today

i don’t want

to go

to work

i want to lie down

with the ocean

for 24 hours

one whole turn

of the earth

by then

i’ll have been

filled

and emptied

by the fizzing surf

by the ocean’s

foaming hand

by the ocean

washing in

and out

over

and over

coming

and going

and coming

This poem appears in Michaela Keeble’s chapbook intertidal, published by Anemone Press in July 2020.